MLB trade grades: Braves move may quietly confirm what fans fear most

The Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays have linked up for a small trade a week prior to the deadline. Atlanta will sell off some assets at the deadline, especially those on expiring deals. This is bad news for fans of Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias. On Tuesday, the Braves shipped Stuart Fairchild, who was DFA'd earlier this week, to Tampa.

In return, the Braves received an asset they seem to value most this year – cash considerations. This is the first trade Atlanta has made that included them dealing a major-league player elsewhere for money. For Braves fans not used to this mode of operation, they better get used to it.

What makes the matter all the more confusing is that they took on Dane Dunning's contract from the Texas Rangers just days ago.

MLB trade grades: Stuart Fairchild dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays

Fairchild provides the Rays with some immediate outfield depth as they hold on for dear life in the AL Wild Card race. Tampa has a habit of reviving players who have failed elsewhere, essentially cashing in on affordable assets. This is how the Rays have always gone about their business.

As for the Braves, losing Fairchild doesn't mean all that much in the short term. Atlanta DFA'd Fairchild earlier this week when they promoted Sandy Leon. By adding another catcher, the writing is on the wall for Marcell Ozuna, who could lose out on DH duties to one of Drake Baldwin or Sean Murphy.

However, what Braves fans should be watching isn't just their current roster, but the luxury tax line. Atlanta is not above the tax, but they did pay a penalty late in 2024 and would rather not do so again. This would explain why they'd clearing payroll and taking on any money they can in the process. Dealing Ozuna and Iglesias will only help matters, and perhaps free up some room to make a big move this winter.

Rays trade grade: B-

Braves trade grade: B

Why the Stuart Fairchild trade means more than Braves fans think

At the same time, however, why are the Braves so afraid of the tax? Contenders like the Dodgers, Mets, Yankees and more are willing to pay whatever it costs to win, even if they say otherwise publicly. Fairchild is a pawn in the Braves long-term outlook.

Atlanta does not have the same market issues as, say, the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers. These contenders are trying to win in spite of their lack of financial leeway in mid-market cities. The Braves cover much of the south, with limited competition when it comes to rooting interest. Ownership ought to be doing just fine, especially considering how much they rake in from The Battery and games at Truist Park.

What Braves fans fear most is an organization that uses finances as an excuse not to do everything in their power to contend. After acquiring Dunning earlier this week, the Braves plan is unclear, which is the last thing fans should want.

What the Braves need heading into the next week is a clear deadline approach, and they don't seem to have one.