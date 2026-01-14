MLB trade grades: Yankees poach Ryan Weathers from Marlins after Cabrera whiff

The New York Yankees were heavily involved in the Edward Cabrera sweepstakes, but he was ultimately sent to the Chicago Cubs instead. Rather than sulk, the Yankees turned around and acquired a different Miami Marlins starter, 26-year-old lefty Ryan Weathers, in exchange for a horde of prospects. YES Network’s Jack Curry broke the news.

This deal seems to have been gestating for quite some time, as one of the prospects Miami received — outfielder Dillon Lewis — was initially discussed in Cabrera negotiations. Weathers arrives in the Bronx with five MLB seasons under his belt. He has a career 4.93 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 70 games (55 starts) and 281 innings.

Yankees-Marlins Ryan Weathers trade details

The Yankees are in desperate need of pitching depth with Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodón all expected to start next season on the IL. Max Fried and newcomer Cam Schlittler should hold down the fort up top, but the back end of New York’s rotation needed reinforcements, bad. Weathers should suffice.

Weathers was limited to just eight starts last season due to various injuries, but he gets consistent groundball contact and peaks in the upper-90s with his fastball. He leans primarily on three pitches — the fastball, which he threw 45 percent of the time last season, along with a changeup and a sweeper, which tend to sit 10-15 MPH below his heater.

His father, David, pitched 19 seasons in MLB, including a brief stint with the Yankees back in the 90s. So now it’s a family affair.

What the Yankees get out of this (plus a grade)

Weathers solidifies the Yankees’ rotation a bit in the short term. He’s projected as their No. 4 starter at FanGraphs, behind Max Fried, Cam Schlittler and Will Weaver, with Luis Gil bringing up the rear. This is not a workable rotation for 162 games, at least not for a team with World Series aspirations, but it should keep the Yankees afloat until Cole, Schmidt and Rodón can rejoin the fray.

The biggest element in New York’s favor here is control. Weathers has proven that he can hack it in the Majors and he’s still under contract through 2028 at cheap arbitration rates. He still has room to grow, too, meaning the Yankees can squeeze three full seasons out of him, hoping that Weathers can shed the injury bug and establish a more consistent baseline.

In terms of stuff, Weathers absolutely has what it takes to become a regular piece of the Yankees’ rotation moving forward. He commands the zone effectively and, even amid injuries last season, Weathers didn’t let many at-bats get away from him in 2025. He posted 12 walks in 38.1 innings with a 3.99 ERA.

The southpaw doesn’t generate a super high strikeout volume, but a healthy 28.8 percent whiff rate — along with a 44.8 percent ground ball rate — establishes a healthy baseline. Weathers can mix speeds and keep hitters in the lurch. If the Yankees can improve their defense, a clear focus for the front office, Weathers should reward such an investment.

The Yankees are practically out of spots in the outfield right now. A Cody Bellinger return remains quite possible, while Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones are both lacking a clear path to regular MLB reps. That makes it easier to stomach the purging of multiple outfield and position prospects, even if it’s still a hefty toll for a pitcher with Weathers’ durability concerns. He has never started more than 18 games in a season.

Grade: C

What the Marlins get out of this (plus a grade)

Spring Breakout - New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles | Diamond Images/GettyImages

Miami is effectively poaching four mid-tier prospects from the Yankees, a potential long-term boon for a team not exactly known for spending money on free agents. The Marlins tend to develop from within and exact death by a 1,000 cuts, rather than overwhelming opponents with star-power. If even a couple of these prospects hit and become regular contributors at the MLB level, that’s a win.

Brendan Jones, 23, posted a .780 OPS in 88 games at the Double-A level last season. He won’t ratchet up the power very often, but he sees the zone well and draws a ton of walks. He’s also a bold, effective base-runner with ample range on defense, so the floor is high, even if the ceiling is a bit limited.

Dillon Lewis, 22, leveled up to High-A last season, with a .746 OPS across 76 games. He’s an extreme pull-side hitter who generates high exit velos and high strikeout numbers. The Marlins need more pop, always, so Lewis is a smart gamble. If he can improve his discipline and tighten up some swing mechanics, the upside is substantial. He can also steal 20-30 bases and defend all three outfield spots.

Dylan Jasso, 23, put up a .726 OPS in 127 Double-A games last season. He tends to lift hits, rather than drive them, but there’s enough swing IQ to expect solid production in MLB one day. He can also defend all over the infield, with potential in the outfield, setting him up for a fruitful career as a utility man at the next level.

Juan Matheus, 21, was unranked in the Yankees system, but he put up a promising .779 OPS in 26 High-A appearances. He’s light on power, but he avoids aimless hacks and he stole 40 bases across 123 Minor League games last season. Factor in real defensive equity at a premium position of shortstop, and Matheus has the chance to rise up the ranks in Miami if he can start elevating more hits.

Grade: A-