MLB weather this week: Prepare for rain delays in the Midwest

The 2026 MLB season kicked off all around the country this past weekend, and as luck would have it, Mother Nature didn't manage to throw a wrench into the works as she so often does. Sure, conditions weren't pleasant at, say, Wrigley Field, but we avoided rain delays or postponements and every city got to celebrate Opening Day in one way or another.

Unfortunately, the forecast for week two isn't so forgiving. There's some chance of inclement weather on the East Coast, but the real mess is in the Midwest, where several series are staring down the possibility of postponing games and wreaking havoc on future schedules. Here's everything to know about the MLB weather forecast for the first half of this week (excluding domed stadiums in Miami, Toronto, Milwaukee, Houston, Seattle and Arizona).

The East Coast

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

The National Weather Service calls for "isolated showers" before 10 p.m. ET with a 40 percent chance of precipitation for the series opener on Monday night, but it doesn't seem significant enough to cause more than a brief rain delay if anything. The real worry is on Wednesday: Luckily, the two teams will be playing a matinee with a 12:35 p.m. ET first pitch, but there's an increasing chance of rain and even scattered thunderstorms from 2 p.m. ET on — so it'll be a race to try and finish up before the weather intervenes.

Fans wait by the field during a rain delay before a game between the Phillies and Reds at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

Unsurprisingly, the situation will be largely similar just 100 miles or so up I-95 at Citizens Bank Park. Even if there's a little bit of rain on Monday, it won't be enough to derail things. Wednesday, though, could be a different story, especially considering that their 1:05 p.m. ET start will be a bit later than first pitch in Baltimore. It seems likely that a storm or two could cause delays here.

Athletics at Atlanta Braves

The situation looks a bit better down south in Cobb County, with nothing much to worry about on Monday or Tuesday. There is currently a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. ET, though, which could wreak havoc with a 12:15 p.m. ET start — especially considering how quickly storm systems can move in that part of the country. If the right cell comes Truist Park's way, we could see at least a brief delay.

The Midwest

A general view of the field with tarp on during a rain delay prior to a game between the Royals and Mets at Kauffman Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

Fair warning: If you're playing baseball in the Midwest early this week — and you don't have a roof like in Toronto and Milwaukee — bring a poncho and be ready to take cover. The Twins and Royals will have a tough time getting a full game in on Tuesday night (new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible), and both Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon (new rainfall amounts between one and two inches possible) are in trouble as well. At least one postponement is a lock, considering how often these divisional opponents will play each other this season.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

Speaking of which! Monday and Tuesday look clear, but Wednesday's weather (90 percent chance of rain during the day, with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms at night) will be a mess in Cincy, and it's hard to see how they'll be able to eke out two or three hours of clear skies in order to get a full game in. Again, with divisional teams, postponing and scheduling a doubleheader down the road is always on the table.

Chicago Cubs grounds crew cover the infield with a tarp during a rain delay. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs

Inclement weather is always a threat at Wrigley Field this time of year, and sure enough, we've got messy forecasts on both Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. The catch here is that, as interleague opponents, there's no natural spot to reschedule any postponed games. But Tuesday night brings an 80 percent chance of rain with thunderstorms on the table, and Wednedsay afternoon has a 50 percent chance with temps in the 30s and 20-30 mph winds — and it'll only get worse as the day goes on. Good luck.

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

It's a broken record at this point. Tuesday night in St. Louis: a 70 percent chance of rain, although the truly gnarly stuff seems like it won't roll in until after midnight or so, leaving some possibility of getting a game in under the wire. Wednesday afternoon, though, is tough: an 80 percent chance of precipitation, including possible thunderstorms.

The West Coast

There are four series on the West Coast to start the week, from SoCal up to the Pacific Northwest. Two of them, in Seattle and Arizona, involve ballparks with retractable roofs. But while it might not seem like there's a ton to worry about in places like Petco Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in L.A., there is shockingly a slight chance of rain on Tuesday night. It won't be much rain, if any, but hey: We've seen how Southern California responds to precipitation, so never say never.