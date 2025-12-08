MLB Winter Meetings notebook: Schwarber buzz, Blue Jays and Angels pitcher pursuit



The Winter Meetings are here, and that means the rumor mill is hot and heavy. Trying to decipher what’s real and what’s not is the hardest part of these meetings. But one thing that is absolutely real: everyone loves Kyle Schwarber.

Everyone I’ve spoken to this offseason – players, executives, etc. – all say the same thing. As a player, a teammate and a leader, Schwarber is among baseball’s best. So it comes as no surprise that the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates and now the New York Mets are all being linked to Schwarber. But Schwarber's name wasn't the only one making the rounds in Orlando on Day 1.

Robert Suarez drawing interest from contenders, including Blue Jays

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres | Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

Free-agent reliever Robert Suarez is drawing interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets and others.

Suarez, 34, is one of the top relievers on the market who MLB Trade Rumors predicts to sign a three-year, $48 million contract. He’s pitched in at least 65 innings in each of the last two seasons and has combined for 76 saves in that span, including a league-leading 40 saves in 2025.

Toronto is casting a wide net in the bullpen market and it would hardly be a surprise if they added a high-leverage arm. They were among the teams involved in free-agent reliever Emilio Pagan before he re-signed on a two-year, $20 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds, as first reported by Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

Zack Littell drawing league wide interest

Free-agent pitcher Zack Littell is drawing “widespread interest” this offseason, a source said.

Littell, 30, is known for his plus-control and durability, having one of the lowest walk rates among pitchers with 200+ innings across the last two seasons (h/t MLB Trade Rumors). In 32 starts this past season, he posted a 3.81 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 186.2 innings. In 2024, he posted a 3.63 ERA in 29 starts with the Tampa Bay Rays. MLBTR predicted him to sign a two-year, $24 million contract this winter.

Angels open to adding another starting pitcher

Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Angels | Jayne Kamin-Oncea/GettyImages

The Los Angeles Angels are still planning to look at starting pitching even after trading for Grayson Rodriguez and signing Alek Manoah. They seemingly have money to spend after shedding Taylor Ward and his roughly $14 million salary while adding Rodriguez, making the league minimum, and Manoah, who is earning $1.95 million in 2026.

Many teams surveying bullpen market

Among the teams heard on the bullpen market in addition to the Dodgers, Blue Jays and Mets: the Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians. There are surely more, with Angels executive Perry Minasian telling reporters that he is undecided on adding an established closer.

Lucas Giolito a name to watch in free agency

Right-hander Lucas Giolito, now a free agent, posted a 2.51 ERA after June 10, seventh best in baseball over that timespan, as he came back from Tommy John surgery.

Kyle Keller drawing interest

Right-hander Kyle Keller, who pitched in Japan the past four years, became a free agent on Dec. 1 and is drawing interest from MLB and NPB teams, a source tells FanSided.