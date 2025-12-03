What I'm hearing vs. what I believe about Kyle Schwarber entering MLB Winter Meetings

Kyle Schwarber is perhaps the most coveted free agent on the market. He can hit for power. He can get on base. His leadership is lauded by teammates and those around him, even to the point Bryce Harper said he doesn’t want the left-handed slugger “to go anywhere else.”

But free agency is unpredictable, and Schwarber is everything that teams want and desire. The bidding could get all the way up to five years with a contract at or exceeding $30 million per season. Much has been reported and written on Kyle Schwarber. What do I know (and believe)? Let’s dive into it.

Philadelphia Phillies

Boston Red Sox v Philadelphia Phillies | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

What's been written: That the Phillies are the favorites to sign Kyle Schwarber.

The Phillies had their chance to sign Schwarber to an extension before the 2025 season. They didn’t, and then he hit 56 homers. The price tag on the slugger went way up and he’s now able to talk to the other 29 teams. I have a hard time seeing Schwarber leaving Philly. His ties to the organization are deep, he’s loved by everyone in Philly, and John Middleton and Dave Dombrowski rarely let stars depart. But a return to Philly shouldn’t be viewed as a slam dunk with the competition for Schwarber’s services.

What I believe: Let’s see.

Boston Red Sox

What's been written: That the Red Sox are in the market for a middle-of-the-order bat.

Schwarber is an unbelievable fit for the Red Sox. He’s played at Fenway before. His power plays perfectly in Boston. He is respected by Alex Cora, who he played for after Schwarber was traded by the Nationals. And with the Red Sox looking for a middle-of-the-order bat … I’m surprised his name hasn’t been mentioned with Boston more.

There are other bats available such as Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. Maybe they prioritize a Bregman reunion. But putting Schwarber in that young clubhouse and making him the leader of the franchise is a very, very enticing thought.

What I believe: That the Red Sox are in the market for a middle-of-the-order bat.

Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds v Philadelphia Phillies | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

What's been written: That the Reds are serious about signing Schwarber

I’ll give Ken Rosenthal credit for this because the Reds are indeed interested in Schwarber. He’s from Middletown, Ohio, which is about 35 miles outside of Cincinnati. A return to Cincinnati, or just the midwest in general, would seemingly be very enticing for Schwarber. But I’m skeptical of whether they can actually pull this off.

Reds executive Nick Krall mentioned that payroll in 2026 will be about the same as it was last year, giving the team around $20 or so million to spend (h/t Rosenthal). That isn’t enough to sign Schwarber, let alone fill out the whole roster. So unless the Reds shed some salary off the major-league roster, I have a very hard time seeing this come to fruition.

What I believe: That the Reds are serious about signing Schwarber.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates | George Gojkovich/GettyImages

What's been written: That the Pirates are in on Schwarber.

The Pirates have as much flexibility this offseason as they’ve had in any offseason under Ben Cherington. It’s why they were interested in Josh Naylor, though they never made an offer before he re-signed with the Seattle Mariners. And it’s why they are interested in Schwarber, among others, as they look to bolster their offense.

But I can’t see the Pirates signing Schwarber, mainly because the Phillies, Red Sox and others are likely to come up with much more lucrative offers. A Ryan O’Hearn type – or someone in that mold – feels more likely for Pittsburgh than Schwarber.

What I believe: That it’s highly unlikely that the Pirates sign Schwarber.

Baltimore Orioles

What's been written: That the Orioles are in on Schwarber.

Entering the offseason, Orioles executive Mike Elias listed his three priorities. A frontline starter, which has yet to be solved. A closer, with Ryan Helsley now signed to a two-year, $28 million contract. And an impact bat, with the team trading for slugger Taylor Ward.

I have a hard time seeing the Orioles add both Ward AND Schwarber, and see the majority of their money going toward a pitcher. Perhaps they could trade for, say, Freddy Peralta (signed for $8 million in 2026) and have the flexibility to still sign Schwarber. But I have a hard time seeing Schwarber ending up in Baltimore.

What I believe: Ehhhhhh.