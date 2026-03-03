Bold predictions for the 2026 World Baseball Classic: Aaron Judge for MVP?

The World Baseball Classic finally returns this week, and not a moment too soon: After a thrilling 2023 edition in which Japan took home its third title, this tournament has never been hotter, with all of the best players on Earth itching to take part. The result is the most stacked field that international baseball has ever seen, and a wide-open competition that feels impossible to predict.

But that won't stop us from trying anyway. What surprises does this WBC have in store? Which dark horses will come out of nowhere? Who will become a household name overnight? And which power will be lifting the trophy when all is said and done?

The U.S. gets revenge on Japan — and finally reclaims WBC glory

If you remember one thing from the last World Baseball Classic, it was that final at-bat: Japan's Shohei Ohtani striking out his then-teammate, Mike Trout, to clinch a thrilling one-run win over Team USA in the title game.

Ohtani won't be pitching this time around (he'll be limited to DH duties only), but Japan will still be plenty formidable with Yoshinobu Yamamoto fronting the rotation and bats like Seiya Suzuki, Munetaka Murakami and NPB superstar Teruaki Satō in the lineup. And that's just the tip of the iceberg, with the D.R. and Venezuela looking more like All-Star teams than national teams and Mexico, Puerto Rico and even Canada boasting plenty of MLB talent. The field has never been deeper than it is in 2026, which is part of what makes this the most anticipated WBC to date.

Ultimately, though, I think the U.S. successfully avenges its 2023 heartbreak and claims the World Baseball Classic crown for just the second time ever (and the first time since 2017). There's just too much firepower between Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Cal Raleigh, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and the rest, and while Joe Ryan has been removed from the roster and we'll only get one start's worth of Tarik Skubal, America's pitching will finally hold up its end of the bargain.

The Dominican Republic will erase the memory of 2023 in a big way

Juan Soto, Dominican Republic | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dominican Republic should also have vengeance on its mind, as a baseball-mad country overflowing with MLB talent somehow failed to even make it out of pool play in 2023.

Safe to say I don't think that'll be the case this time around. This Dominican lineup is positively absurd: Good luck finding a weak spot among Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Julio Rodriguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ketel Marte, Manny Machado and Junior Caminero. Of course, talent has never been the problem for the D.R.; pitching sometimes has.

But a rotation with Cristopher Sanchez, Sandy Alcantara, Brayan Bello and others should be more than good enough. The pools are set up such that the U.S. will likely meet Japan in the semifinals, which should clear the Dominicans' path to the championship game.

Canada wins Pool A (while Cuba crashes out)

Josh Naylor, Canada | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

On paper, it would seem that the Canadians have their work cut out for them, traveling to San Juan to compete in a group that features traditional powers Puerto Rico and Cuba in addition to Panama and Colombia. But I don't just have them making it to the knockout stage for the first time — I have them winning this group outright.

Granted, some of that has to do with factors outside of their control. Puerto Rico's roster is a shell of itself, with Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa and Javier Báez all unable to obtain the necessary insurance and Tigers slugger Riley Greene opting not to participate; there's still lots of MLB talent here, but the lineup isn't nearly what it could've been, and there's not all that much pitching depth on this roster. And while Cuba has a thoroughly earned international reputation, they're a bit long in the tooth at this point, with stalwarts pushing 40 without a next generation to take their place on the big stage.

All of which opens the door in Pool A, and this Canadian team is more than good enough to kick it in. The heart of the order will feature names like Josh Naylor, Tyler O'Neill, Owen Caissie and Otto Lopez, with one of the best defenders on planet Earth in Denzel Clarke roaming center field. The rotation won't blow anyone away, but there are legit MLB arms here in Jameson Taillon, Michael Soroka and Cal Quantrill. This is a country long overdue for a baseball breakthrough.

The world will know the name Do Yeong Kim

Hanshin Tigers v South Korea | Gene Wang - Capture At Media/GettyImages

If you're looking for the breakout character of this WBC, the player who will go from unknown to household name in a matter of days, look no further. Korea has a tricky group to navigate with Japan and a plucky Chinese Taipei team, but assuming they're able to fight their way out of Pool C, they could find themselves in a marquee quarterfinal matchup against the Dominican Republic.

Which would be an ideal stage for one of the most exciting young players anywhere in the world. The 22-year-old Kim has been playing at the top level of Korean baseball since he was just 18, and while there were some growing pains at first, soon enough his potential became obvious: In 2024, Kim became the youngest player in KBO history to put up a 30/30 season, and he missed going 40/40 by just two home runs. He's a truly dynamic hitter, and he has a chance to give some world powers fits.

Venezuela goes home early

Ronald Acuna Jr., Venezuela | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Big names abound here, from Ronald Acuña Jr., Jackson Chourio and Wilyer Abreu in the outfield to Maikel Garcia and Eugenio Suarez in the infield and Ranger Suarez on the mound. But if I had to pick a world power to underachieve in this year's tournament, it would still be Venezuela.

It's partly not their fault; as with Puerto Rico, issues obtaining insurance policies will keep key players like Jose Altuve and Miguel Rojas from participating. But even beyond that, I think this roster is a bit more rickety than first meets the eye. Suarez is a tremendous big-game pitcher, but the rotation falls off a cliff after that, especially with Pablo Lopez out due to an elbow injury. It's possible that Venezuela hits so much that it doesn't matter, but guys like Suarez and Salvador Perez are getting a little long in the tooth at this point, and the margin for error is slim in a group that also features the Dominican Republic and the Netherlands.

Aaron Judge wins tournament MVP honors

2026 World Baseball Classic Exhibition: Team USA | Rob Tringali/GettyImages

Maybe I'm overreacting to that homer off the foul pole in the ALDS. Maybe I'm just excited to finally, at long last, see one of the greatest right-handed hitters of all time play for the Stars and Stripes. But as the U.S. assembles by far its most talented roster ever for this event, I can't help but feel like Judge is ready, at long last, to put to bed the clutch narratives that have dogged him for years.

It's not like Judge won't have plenty of protection behind him and guys getting on base in front of him. The pitches to hit will be there, and last postseason he showed the ability to not change his approach to try and do too much. If the talent around him can convince him to keep playing within himself, the sky's the limit here, and Judge is as good a pick for MVP as any if Team USA really does take home the title.