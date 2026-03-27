Dodgers fans are learning a harsh lesson about their billion-dollar roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the 2026 season against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium—ahem—Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. Signs for the new field sponsor are now all over the ballpark. Are fans right to be angry? Of course they are, but they're not always right about what to be angry about. A red sign with the Uniqlo logo is an annoyance. Fans have bigger fish to fry.

It's expensive to be a Dodgers fan these days. That's quite literally the cost of winning back-to-back World Series. But a pair of championship parades isn't at the front of mind for Dodgers fans who got to greet a new season with a new corporate sponsor and reminders of the rising cost of going to a game.

What's the bigger problem: New signage or the fact that it costs a family of four more to go to a single Dodgers game than a month of utility bills?

The get-in price to see those signs on Opening Day was close to $200 (twice that on the secondary market). A single Dodger Dog and a beer will run you right around $30. God forbid you have kids who want the $16.50 Chili Cheese Nacho Helmet.

The Dodgers' are trickling the cost of a billion-dollar roster down to fans

I understand the anger. Stadiums have been slowly swallowed by corporate logos. It's frustrating when something as iconic as Dodger Stadium gets an add-on, especially one with clashing colors. It's even more infuriating when what is technically a hobby regularly shovels hundreds of dollars out of your bank account. No fan should be happy that a trip to see the Dodgers runs a family of four $413.16 — the highest cost in MLB.

At the same time, no fan should be surprised. The cost of attending any sporting event has been rising steadily forever. Spending a billion dollars on the roster was never going to make prices lower.

The Dodgers allocated $700 million to Shohei Ohtani and $325 million to Yoshinobu Yamamoto in 2024. The following year they signed Blake Snell for $182 million. The spending didn't stop this offseason. LA won the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes with a $240 million contract. There are eight players on the Dodgers roster with $100+ million contracts.

How do you pay for all those players? You sell your field naming rights to Uniqlo for a reported $125 million.

That covers one of those contracts at least. It's the unfortunate side of investing in a squad. Ownership isn't going to shell out all those dollars without aggressively pursuing profit avenues, regardless of what kind of damage that does to tradition. Or fans' pockets.

Dodgers owners talk about serving fans and then wring them dry

Fans are the ultimate profit driver. Tickets, merchandise, food and drinks add up quick. According to Sportico, the Dodgers led MLB by generating $4.29 million in ticket revenue per game. That's $340 million per season just from the gate, not factoring in all the other peripherals. Well, at least Yamamoto is covered, right?

In 2025, the Dodgers became the first MLB team to break $1 billion in gross revenue. Now that's revenue before expenses, but it goes to show just how much money the team is raking in these days. They've got an $8.35 billion TV deal. Attendance and the ensuing earnings are through the roof. And international stars like Shohei Ohtani have them swimming in lucrative sponsorship deals other teams could only dream of.

That's where the narrative that ownership is doing it all for the fans falls short. Because Ohtani and all these big players bringing World Series trophies to LA are effectively paying for themselves. How much of a dent is raising ticket prices (which the Dodgers did) and charging an arm and a leg for a Dodger Dog (which the Dodgers do) putting in the cost of running the franchise?

MLB ownership fits into two categories: The Mark Walters, who spend and pat themselves on the back for giving fans wins, and the Arte Morenos, who refuse to spend and pat themselves on the back for giving fans relatively affordable baseball. Is it too much to ask for ownership committed to winning and making it easier for fans to enjoy that winning?

Dodgers fans might welcome Uniqlo if responsibility to fans was reflected in prices

Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Last year, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman talked about spending big on players and the "civic responsibility" the team feels to the fans.

"We think about the responsibility we have to our fans," Friedman said. "We feel immense pressure to deliver for them and thus the virtuous cycle of the Dodgers and our fans, and how intertwined those things are, really are front of mind for our ownership group."

It's funny how that civic responsibility to fans never results in price reductions.

Uniqlo agreeing to sponsor the field at Dodger Stadium could have been a huge boon to fans. Who wouldn't trade the annoyance of a corporate sponsor for cheaper ticket and concession prices? Seeing a million ads all over the ballpark would be a whole lot less intrusive if they allowed a family to keep their season tickets instead of being priced out.

But that's not how sports works. Sports works like this: Pay the price ownership puts on your passion and pray you're one of the lucky ones who roots for a team that knows how to win. Dodgers fans can at least be thankful they're not Yankees fans, who do all the same spending and trickle-down costs without the winning a World Series thing.