Merrill Kelly’s arrival results in disappointing demotion for touted Rangers’ prospect

The Texas Rangers sent one of their top prospects back to the minor leagues as Merrill Kelly’s arrival to Dallas is shaking things up for the former World Series winners. Kumar Rocker has started 14 games this year and struggled, which probably prompted the Rangers to not only add Kelly, but send Rocker to Round Rock for a reset.

The Rangers are a game back in the AL wild card race, so every move counts as they look to make a push toward the postseason. Rocker hasn’t appeared in the minor leagues yet this year after spending most of the 2024 season there. The Rangers might know what they’re doing, too. If Rocker comes back to the MLB side after a stint in the Triple A team throwing better, it could help the Rangers for a postseason run.

Texas Rangers pitching shake up sends Kumar Rocker to minor league

The Rangers added Kelly to bolster their starting rotation. And considering he’s 36 years old, made a big pickup with Kelly. You can’t blame them for adding some veteran experience to the rotation as they need a final push to reach the postseason. This year, Kelly has been a consistent arm in the rotation. He has a 3.22 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP, he also has 121 strikeouts.

Texas was wise to add Kelly as he should be a solid addition. But it does mean they don’t need Rocker for now. Obviously, once the postseason comes and they inevitably add help to the bullpen, Rocker will likely be on that list. When he is, a reset in the minors could prepare him for the postseason.

Rocker has had his struggles in 2025, hoisting a 5.74 ERA with a 1.46 WHIP and 56 strikeouts. It’s not horrible, considering this is his first full season in MLB. He made just three appearances with the Rangers last season. You have to give the Rangers credit for being patient with Rocker.

While it’s disappointing that Rocker is headed back to the minors, it’s worth it if Kelly is going to do enough to keep you in the race. Of course, that will fall on the rest of the starting staff and bullpen. That said, this could be the best thing for him to help him recapture his confidence.

The Rangers have a good chance to get one of the final wild card spots and if Kelly shines in the final two months, it was worth sending a top prospect back down to reset before giving him another shot. Whether the Rangers reach the postseason or not, adding Kelly was worth it and replacing him with a struggling prospect will pay off in the long run.