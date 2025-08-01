Projected Rangers rotation after Merrill Kelly joins MLB's scariest staff

The Texas Rangers already had a strong rotation. Now it's even better after landing Merrill Kelly ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The former Diamondbacks ace is heading for the Lone State State in exchange for three pitching prospects: Kohl Drake, David Hagaman and Mitch Bratt.

Kelly is having an excellent season. In 22 starts, he has a 3.22 ERA and 1.057 WHIP. He's allowed more than three runs just four times, most recently going 6.2 innings with six hits and one earned run against the Pirates.

Adding Kelly to the rotation should make the Rangers a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs.

Rangers rotation after adding Merrill Kelly at the trade deadline

Jacob deGrom Nathan Eovaldi Merrill Kelly Patrick Corbin Jack Leiter/Kumar Rocker

Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi still lead the way, but Kelly comes in as arguably the best third-option in baseball. No playoff team will relish the thought of having to face deGrom, Eovaldi and Kelly in back-to-back-to-back games.

Kelly's only foray in postseason pitching was during the Diamondbacks run to a World Series appearances. Rangers fans will remember that one. He went seven innings while giving up just three hits and one run. He struck out nine batters as Arizona won their only game of the series. Now he's on their side.

Things only get better is Tyler Mahle successfully returns from injury. The most recent update from Bruce Bochy was positive — Mahle "feels really good" but was still a couple of weeks away from mound work as of July 28. Still, there are some who see the Kelly move as a bad sign. Could the Rangers be hedging their bets against Mahle being able to pitch again this season. That remains to be seen.

Let's say Mahl is able to return in late August or early September. The Rangers' rotation would only get stronger with more bullpen flexibility as well, in theory. That's a terrifying possibility for the rest of the league.