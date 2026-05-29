MLB Insider: What I'm hearing on MLB-MLBPA talks, Tarik Skubal longshots and a Mets trade piece

These massive economic disagreements could delay a resolution for a long time, while upcoming trade deadline moves will reshape the postseason race.

The Tigers might trade Tarik Skubal, with the Brewers and Rays as potential landing spots. Meanwhile, teams are eyeing Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta.

MLB and the MLBPA are far apart on new CBA proposals. MLB wants a hard salary cap system, while players are pushing for higher minimum salaries.

MLB and the MLBPA made their initial proposals this week, with MLB proposing a salary cap system that would overhaul baseball’s economic structure for the first time in over 30 years. The proposal set the hard cap at $245.3 million and a hard floor at $171.2 million.

The MLBPA, meanwhile, proposed a minimum salary of $1.5 million starting in 2027 and significant increases to revenue sharing, with some players reaching free agency after five years rather than six.

The proposals from both sides underscored what many knew heading into the negotiations: the gap—and difference in thinking—was massive. A resolution will surely not come during the regular season. As one league source reminded: “Deadlines spur action.” The real deadline would start once the threat of missing games begins, and that won’t be for a long while.

So buckle up. This is going to take a long time.

But my belief is that baseball does not need a salary cap, and I have a very hard time believing the players will ever accept one. Just take a look at the current standings: the low-payroll Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers are all atop their divisions. The San Diego Padres just sold for $3.9 billion. Attendance is up. Baseball is in a really good spot.

The system is not perfect. It can be improved. But a salary cap, from my view, is not the solution.

Why Brewers and Rays make sense for Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

They may be longshots, but the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays are interesting options for Tarik Skubal should the Detroit Tigers consider trading the superstar left-hander.

The Brewers have not spent much externally in recent seasons, instead collecting prospects and extending young players. But they once acquired CC Sabathia at the deadline in July 2008, with the left-hander’s 11-2 record, 1.65 ERA and seven complete games getting Milwaukee to the postseason for the first time in 26 years. Afterwards, team owner Mark Attanasio said Sabathia “singlehandedly changed the culture” of the organization in two months.

Adding Skubal, the best left-handed pitcher in baseball, could have a similar impact and heighten the Brewers’ chances of making a deep postseason push. Milwaukee also has the pieces to get a deal done, with their farm system ranking No. 1 in baseball.

The Rays, meanwhile, have a history of trying for big fish when opportunities arise. They tried for Shohei Ohtani in 2023 and had serious discussions with the Los Angeles Angels, according to The Athletic. When Freddie Freeman was a free agent in 2021, the Rays had serious interest. Skubal would represent a similar opportunity to strike big, albeit he’s a rental option, but he would bolster the Rays’ chances of a World Series run in a very winnable American League.

Mets not ready to sell, but teams eyeing Freddy Peralta

New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are not “anywhere close” to the point of considering selling, president of baseball operations David Stearns told reporters on Friday.

Peralta, 29, would prefer to stay with the Mets. But there will be a long list of teams who have their eyes on the right-hander. He’s been one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball since 2020, posting a 3.52 ERA in 11 starts this season. He’s been incredibly durable, making at least 30 starts in each of the last three seasons. He’s playoff-tested. He’s also one of the nicest, most positive people in baseball.

“You won’t find anyone who doesn’t love Freddy” is what someone told me years ago. And that’s held true.

One note: if Peralta is traded at the deadline, he wouldn’t be eligible for a qualifying offer as a free agent in the winter. Which would only further bolster what should be an extensive market.

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