MLB Rumors: Shocking Shohei Ohtani almost-trade and Cubs’ next move after Brewers sweep

These moves show the massive cost of Anaheim's indecision with Ohtani, while Chicago is showing they are ready to make aggressive pushes to contend.

The Rays almost acquired Ohtani in 2023 before Angels ownership backed out. Meanwhile, the Cubs may trade prospect Matt Shaw for a top-tier pitcher.

The MLB trade deadline is still a couple months away on Aug. 3, but the rumors are already flying. Meanwhile, some teams are reflecting on past mistakes — and suffering through more recent miscues.

Here's all the latest buzz from around the MLB, featuring a Shohei Ohtani trade that never was, the Cubs' top trade deadline priority, and a former All-Star on the outs in Anaheim.

Rays almost acquired Shohei Ohtani in 2023

Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rays almost traded for Shohei Ohtani at 2023 MLB trade deadline

Angels owner Arte Moreno 'decided again' trade even though L.A. was out of contention

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Tampa Bay Rays almost acquired Shohei Ohtani from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. With Ohtani on an expiring contract and the Angels out of contention, the Rays offered 19-year-old third baseman Junior Caminero and 20-year-old shortstop Carson Williams — two of their top prospects. A deal came close, but Angels owner Arte Moreno ultimately "decided against" the move.

This came a year after the Angels rejected an offer from the Padres "comparable or perhaps even better than" what San Diego ultimately sent the Nationals in exchange for Juan Soto.

That is two missed opportunities — two chances to land long-term marquee talent to rebuild the franchise around. Ohtani unsurprisingly walked in 2023 free agency, when he inked a 10-year, $700 million contract to join the crosstown Dodgers.

While the Angels did, to their credit, make a competitive offer to retain Ohtani, he was always expected to leave for a better team. That's what he ultimately did. As frustration with Moreno's ownership in Anaheim continues to build, it's stories like these that highlight the scale of the Angels' missteps in the Ohtani era (and after the Ohtani era).

Cubs interested in 'front-line starter' ahead of MLB trade deadline

Jed Hoyer - Chicago Cubs | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cubs interested in trading for 'front-line starter' amid various pitching injuries

Former top prospect Matt Shaw could be included in those negotiations

The Chicago Cubs have two separate 10-game win streaks this season, but just fell out of first place in the NL Central after the arch-rival Brewers swept them at home, in front of the Wrigley Field faithful.

It's clear that Chicago needs help in the rotation. Cade Horton underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery and Matthew Boyd is on the IL with a knee injury. Both join Justin Steele, who's still rehabbing from his own major elbow injury.

As a result, the Cubs are expected to target a "front-line starter" at the trade deadline, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. In order to achieve such a trade, the Cubs may need to move 24-year-old infielder Matt Shaw, their former top prospect, who is currently blocked from regular at-bats with Alex Bregman and Nico Hoerner both signed to long-term contracts at third base and second base, respectively.

Chicago has already been connected to Mets ace Freddy Peralta, while other major names, such as Minnesota's Joe Ryan or even Detroit's Tarik Skubal, could become primary targets in the weeks ahead, depending on how the standings progress.

Angels outright Alek Manoah to Triple-A

Alek Monoah - Los Angeles Angels | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Angels outright Alek Monoah to Triple-A Salt Lake

The 28-year-old has the option to elect free agency, but probably won't

The Los Angeles Angels have outrighted 28-year-old righty Alek Manoah to Triple-A Salt Lake after a horrid start to the campaign. The former All-Star has made three appearances out of the bullpen, allowing eight hits, eight walks and eight earned runs (9.82 ERA) in 7.1 innings.

Manoah was the third-place finisher in AL Cy Young voting back in 2022, just his second MLB season. Unfortunately, injuries have taken their toll, as Manoah missed all of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery. He was limited to five starts in 2024, after posting a 5.87 ERA across 19 starts in his 2023 follow-up campaign to that All-Star berth.

Without much command or swing-and-miss stuff at the moment, it's unclear when (or if) Manoah will return to the majors. With more than three years of service time, he has the option to elect free agency rather than pitch in the minors, but he is not expected to exercise that option, as there aren't many teams itching for his services at the moment (h/t MLB Trade Rumors).