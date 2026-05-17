MLB Rumors: Cubs could shop Matt Shaw and Cardinals on the trade deadline block

St. Louis' surprising start may not prevent the front office from exploring trades that could reshape their veteran core before the deadline.

The NL Central race is at the center of the baseball universe these days. While the American League playoff race is a conundrum in its own right thanks to the lack of true contenders emerging, the Cubs, Cardinals and Brewers are all separated by less than two games. The entire NL Central division is over .500, with all five teams in the mix for the NL Wild Card race.

Memorial Day weekend is traditionally the point in the MLB season when teams are forced to look in the mirror. For contenders like the Cubs and Cardinals, that means finding ways to improve without selling the farm. Chicago needs starting pitching help, while St. Louis has a host of young talent and could add to their arsenal by sending the right veterans packing — especially if that means they can still contend for a playoff spot this season. Without further ado, let's hop right into it.

Cubs could trade Matt Shaw for starting pitching help

Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

Cubs could trade Matt Shaw at the deadline

Shaw is blocked in the infield by Alex Bregman and Nico Hoerner

There was a time the Chicago Cubs wouldn't consider trading Matt Shaw. The third baseman was ranked among the Cubs top prospects, and was thought to be a key piece of their future. Then, Chicago signed Alex Bregman and signed Nico Hoerner to a contract extension. Thus, Shaw's window has been pushed back.

Shaw is an expendable asset for the Cubs. Much like when Jed Hoyer traded Owen Caissie to the Miami Marlins for Edward Cabrera, Chicago may need to move off of Shaw in hopes of adding another starting pitcher. The Cubs rotation is down Justin Steele, Matthew Boyd and Cade Horton for most of this season. If they intend to win the NL Central this season — and that's easier said than done with the Brewers and Cardinals baring down on them — sending an MLB-ready player like Shaw out of town could be their best chance. Here's what Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote on Sunday:

"The Chicago Cubs, who are seeking a front-line starter at the trade deadline, may have no choice but to move infielder Matt Shaw, who’s blocked at third base by Alex Bregman and second base by Nico Hoerner. He has been in the starting lineup just 22 times this season," Nightengale wrote.

Shaw has played in just 38 games so far this season. He's blocked by several established major leaguers for the foreseeable future, and is still young and polished enough to be the centerpiece of a deal for an established starting pitcher.

Astros could consider moving on from manager Joe Espada

Houston Astros v Cincinnati Reds | Dylan Buell/GettyImages

The Houston Astros could sell off a number of assets at the MLB trade deadline.

With the Astros season in flux, Joe Espada could be the first to go

The Houston Astros are a dumpster fire so far this season. Their competitive window — or what was left of it — has rapidly closed. Carlos Correa is out for the season, and Jose Altuve suffered an injury over the weekend. None of this looks good for Dana Brown, but before he goes down for the Astros failts, there is one more lever he can pull. That would be firing manager Joe Espada, as Nightengale wrote on Sunday:

"Houston Astros manager Joe Espada’s job may be in increasing danger with each passing day," Nightengale wrote.

At 19-28 and five games out of first place in an AL West that is ripe for the taking, the Astros could follow the likes of the Phillies and Red Sox, who fired their managers just a few weeks ago. The Phillies have rebounded since dumping Rob Thomson, and are squarely in the race for the NL Wild Card as a result. Could Houston follow suit?

Cardinals could shop a couple of veterans to add to their young core

St. Louis Cardinals v Athletics | Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

The Cardinals trade deadline plans are a mystery.

An MLB insider thinks they could trade closer Riley O'Brien, or pitchers JoJo Romero and Dustin May.

The Cardinals are just 1.5 games back in a crowded NL Central. St. Louis has shocked baseball pundits (and perhaps even Chaim Bloom) with their excellent start to the 2026 season. However, that might not change their trade deadline plans as much as fans might expect. Per Nightengale, rival executives still expect Bloom to shop some of the Cardinals more valuable veteran assets in hopes of adding to their young core.

"While the St. Louis Cardinals’ surprising success may thwart plans for selling at the trade deadline, teams still are keeping a close eye on closer Riley O’Brien and pitchers JoJo Romero and Dustin May," Nightengale wrote.

Pitching is premium at the trade deadline, especially back-end relief pitching. If O'Brien continues pitching at this level — and he has a 2.45 ERA and 13 saves on the season — he could bring back a reasonable haul. It's Bloom's job to not just take this Cardinals' season into account, but build for the next generation of St. Louis stars.

Bloom believes he has a core to build around in Jordan Walker, Michael McGreevy and more. If trading away from a relative strength nets the Cardinals more young talent, he'll have to consider doing so.

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