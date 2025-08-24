Ranking the top seven 25-and-under MLB stars you'd most want to build a team around

As we approach the stretch run of the MLB season, it's impossible to ignore the widespread impact of rising stars around the league. Baseball fans tend to fall in love with the big names, the high-paid pre-established veterans. But oftentimes, a breakout prospect is just as important to a team's success as a quality free agent signing. So many of the league's brightest young stars made rocket-like ascents to the Majors, going from relative unknowns to global sensations in a matter of days, even weeks.

The under-25 age bracket in MLB is more complicated than with most other major sports. MLB doesn't call up its players directly after the draft. In fact, many players spend years grinding through the Minors before their big-league call-up arrives. But when that call does finally arrive, many are prepared to seize the moment.

Here are some of the brightest young stars in MLB, many of whom are still only scratching the surface of their potential.

7. SS Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz is a walking highlight reel for the Cincinnati Reds. He needs to get more consistent across the board — he leads the NL in errors at shortstop and he still has a 25.4 percent strikeout rate — but few MLB players are blessed with De La Cruz's blend of raw athleticism and burgeoning talent.

He can hit for power and for average, when he wants to. He's a threat to steal 50-plus bases every season. The glove can be a bit wonky, but De La Cruz covers a ton of ground at a premium position and he features quite possibly the strongest arm in MLB. Like, he's throwing triple-digit fastballs across the diamond to catch the opposing runner.

As De La Cruz, 23, continues to refine his process and generate more consistent contact while mitigating lapses in the field, he will get a chance to compete for the MVP award.

6. OF Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll, 25, has rebounded well from a quiet 2024 campaign. It has been a disastrous season overall for the Arizona Diamondbacks, but Carroll continues to showcase what makes him special. He has an .884 OPS with 27 home runs, 65 RBI and 17 stolen bases through 450 at-bats, on track for his third straight 20-20 season.

Carroll has very few weaknesses to his game. He can chase outside the zone a little much, but he's so dangerous on the bases and with his power, that any excuse to swing and put the ball in play feels justified. Carroll has kept his foot a bit further from the gas pedal this season when it comes to stolen bases, a notable development, but his speed remains absolutely elite — not to mention the incredible ground coverage out in right field.

It's hard to find a legitimate five-tool star in baseball, but Carroll checks all the boxes with aplomb. He's the second-oldest on this list, mere days beyond his 25th birthday, but there is still substantial untapped potential for him to explore in the years ahead.

5. 1B Nick Kurtz, Athletics

Nick Kurtz has put together a historic rookie campaign for the Athletics. In only 317 at-bats, he has a .312 average and 1.046 OPS with 26 home runs and 68 RBI. It's fair to cite a small sample size here, and Kurtz does not possess the all-around abilities of the aforementioned Carroll or De La Cruz. But, based on what we have so far seen, we may just be looking at the next challenger to Aaron Judge's American League crown.

Kurtz still has room to improve. He's a mildly below-average defender at first base, a position that is not exorbitantly valued to begin with. While not a stick in the mud, Kurtz doesn't put much pressure on the defense as a base-runner. He relies heavily on his ability to drive hits into the gap (or over the fence), giving the A's lineup a perpetual shot in the arm.

He will need to cut down on strikeouts and, ideally, show a bit of growth on defense in the years to come, but Kurtz has effortless pop, the sort we only see from a select few players every generation. We are in the nascent stages of Kurtz's ascent, but he looks the part of a hitting anomaly.

4. OF Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox

Roman Anthony began this season as the No. 1 overall prospect at MLB Pipeline. The Boston Red Sox didn't actually call him up until June, but it didn't take long for the 21-year-old to stick. Anthony has an .838 OPS and 134 wRC+ across 214 at-bats, crushing five home runs in the process. And this is just the beginning.

Anthony is but scratching the surface of his immense potential in the Majors. He's light on his feet and a tremendous defender in left field. At the plate, he's processing at-bats better than a lot of peers a decade older than him. Like many others his age, Anthony still gets caught up in the occasional strikeout funk. But he's generally not chasing outside the zone, but rather playing to his immense power, for better or worse.

Near the top of all of MLB for hard-hit rate and average exit velocity, the numbers back up Anthony as a big bopper with a long and fruitful career ahead of him. How Boston got him to agree to a discounted extension this early in the process is beyond me, because Anthony will soon become one of baseball's great value contracts.

3. RHP Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes is the only pitcher on the list, which is a testament to the 23-year-old's exceptional stuff. There isn't a better pitcher in MLB right now. Straight up. You can build an argument to Tarik Skubal or Cristopher Sánchez, but the reality is that Skenes is outpacing everyone. He has a 2.16 ERA and 0.961 WHIP with 174 strikeouts in 154.0 innings pitched. Those are slightly up from his career numbers of 2.07 ERA and 0.955 WHIP.

It's still early in Skenes' career, but it's hard to imagine a more dominant force on the mound for next 5-10 years at least. We get surprises all the time in MLB and we cannot predict the future of prospect development, though many will try. But Skenes blends velocity, movement, location control and durability in a way few, if any pitchers around the league can match. He is the only reason to watch Pittsburgh Pirates baseball right now.

While the Pirates are proof that building a team around Skenes requires some effort and financial backing, he is clearly top-shelf material. It's rare for pitchers to scrap their way into the MVP conversation, but that feels like a very real possibility if Skenes remains on his current arc.

2. SS Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

A season from hell has almost killed off any remaining optimism around the Baltimore Orioles. But that team is still ripe with talent. Jackson Holliday has a chance to crack this list one day if he can unlock his swing. Samuel Basallo, fresh off an eight-year contract extension, also has significant long-term upside for the O's. And then, of course, there's the man driving the train, Gunnar Henderson.

Even in a "down" year, the 24-year-old has remained productive with an .818 OPS and 126 wRC+, both well above the league median. Henderson has 15 home runs and 16 stolen bases, on track for another 20-20 campaign (he was a few homers short of 40-20 last season). Henderson won Rookie of the Year in 2023 and finished fourth in AL MVP voting a year ago. Both him and the O's expected more from this season, but the overarching talent — as well as an established track record of elite productivity in his early 20s — means he shouldn't dock Henderson too far just yet.

Between his excellent defense at shortstop, strong power and swing decisions at the plate, and his quickness on the base paths, we should get another MVP run or two from Henderson before all is said and done. Hopefully the Orioles can give him a competitive roster in the meantime.

1. SS Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals were unable to build on last season's momentum, with Witt's own production curtailing along with his team. Instead of MVP runner-up and all-time great, Witt has floated more in the "really good All-Star" category of players this season. And that's fine. He's 25, the oldest on this list, but Witt is still on the upward swing of his career pendulum. He has every tool a team could want from its franchise cornerstone.

Witt is an elite, elite defender at a premium infield position. He's also an incredibly well-rounded hitter, generating consistent hard contact without a gaudy strikeout rate. He's still learning to elevate more hits over the fence, but Witt hammers the outfield gaps and generates pure havoc on the base paths with a sprint speed in the 100th percentile.

There are a few "five-tool" stars on this list, but none are as good in all five categories as Witt. He can hit 30-plus homers, steal 40-plus bags, earn a Gold Glove award at shortstop and hit for well above .300 average (he was at .332 last season!). The arm strength is off the charts. He's coordinated and quick in equal measure.

In short, Bobby Witt is the dream building block for every MLB team.