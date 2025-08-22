Roman Anthony became the Yankees' newest boogeyman with one game in the Bronx

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees began a crucial four-game series in the Bronx on Thursday night. New York led the Wild Card race by a 1 1/2 games over the Red Sox entering the series, and if the postseason began today, these two teams would face each other in the Wild Card Series. Boston ended up taking the victory in the first game, winning 6-3 and gaining a game on the Bronx Bombers in the standings.

While playing the villain against the Yankees was once Rafael Devers' role, the Red Sox now have somebody else who can fill that role and make the transition seamless. Roman Anthony has entrenched himself into Boston's lineup, and he hit a key two-run home run in the ninth inning to put the game out of reach. He also had an epic bat flip which is sure to make him public enemy No. 1 in the Bronx.

Roman Anthony embraces villain role as Red Sox take out Yankees

When two rivals meet up in a key series, there will always be players that enjoy playing the role of the villain and stoking the fire. Anthony proved on Thursday that he might just be that guy for the Red Sox.

In his first game at Yankee Stadium...

ROMAN ANTHONY GOES YARD. pic.twitter.com/SgKsolXqWe — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 22, 2025

Bat flips are a part of the game and are quite fun, but Anthony clearly relished the moment where he hit the home run and took the opportunity to make Yankees fans hate him like they do most Red Sox stars. It was Anthony's first game at Yankee Stadium, and he wasted no time jumping in on the fun and helping the Red Sox stick it to their archrivals for a night.

This could also be a huge win for the Red Sox, as they try to regain their footing and take the top Wild Card spot back from the Yankees. Anthony has become a key piece of the puzzle, but he also might be the next villain in the eyes of Yankees fans.

The ball he hit was a no-doubt home run as it made its way to the second deck in right field. The right field porch in New York is incredibly short, and Anthony took full advantage of that as a left-handed hitter.

This is only the first chapter on what should be a very exciting series between these two teams. And now, the fans in New York have a new Red Sox star to hate.