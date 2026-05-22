This Padres-Astros trade could bring Josh Hader back to San Diego for a curtain call

The Padres solidify a dominant relief corps, while the struggling Astros shed an expensive contract to rebuild their overall pitching depth.

A proposed trade between the Padres and Astros would send elite closer Josh Hader back to San Diego to build the best bullpen in baseball.

The San Diego Padres will search for reliever depth at the trade deadline, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. San Diego has more pressing needs in the rotation and on offense, but with limited prospect capital to trade from, A.J. Preller could fall back on his lengthy track record of stockpiling impact relievers.

Among the potential targets mentioned: Josh Hader, who spent 1.5 seasons in San Diego, including an All-Star campaign in 2023, before signing a five-year, $95 million contract with the Houston Astros. Hader has a no-trade clause, but the Astros are 11 games below .500 and he knows the Padres organization well. So, here's what it might take:

Astros-Padres trade to send Josh Hader back to San Diego

San Diego acquires Hader, on track to return from a shoulder injury in June, with two additional years of club control. He's due $19 million per season in 2027 and 2028.

That's a lot for a 32-year-old reliever with mounting availability concerns, but simply put, Hader is that dude. He has consistently ranked among the top relievers in the sport over the last nine years, with a career 2.64 ERA.

For Houston, it's all about pumping up a weak farm system and setting up the future, infusing the roster with much-needed pitching depth.

Why the Padres say yes

Josh Hader - Houston Astros | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Hader — again — is that dude.

He struggled relative to expectations in his first season with the Astros, but the fireballing southpaw bounced back nicely in 2025. Hader pitched 52.2 innings across 48 appearances out of the bullpen, picking up 28 saves with a 2.05 ERA and 0.85 WHIP. He put up a whopping 76 K's in that span, with his 36.9 percent strikeout rate in MLB's 99th percentile.

Hader is basically a two-pitch master, with a sinker that functions more as a fastball up in the zone, and a slider that generates 39.7 inches of vertical drop.

If the Padres were to acquire Hader, they'd be strengthening what is already the best bullpen in the sport. San Diego has struggled at times to produce runs, but no team better protects their leads. Here's how the high-leverage spots in San Diego's bullpen would fill out with Hader:

Role Name ERA fWAR Closer RHP Mason Miller 0.79 1.4 Setup LHP Josh Hader -- -- Setup RHP Jason Adam 1.15 0.0 MID LHP Adrian Morejon 4.88 0.7 MID RHP Bradgley Rodriguez 1.52 0.6 MID RHP Jeremiah Estrada 3.68 0.1

When healthy, Hader is as close to three guaranteed outs as you can get from a reliever. Mason Miller is an alien creature sent to earth to crush the spirit of every hitter he faces in the ninth inning. That combo, with an up-and-coming Bradgley Rodriguez and a seasoned late-innings machine like Jason Adam, puts San Diego's bullpen in rare territory.

Why the Astros say yes

J.P. Sears - San Diego Padres | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Astros would love for Hader to come back and pitch lights-out in the ninth, but at 20-31, it's time to start thinking ahead. Houston should try to get off of Hader's contract — which felt like an overpay when he signed it — before he suffers another setback, or he succumbs to Father Time's slow creep. It would qualify as a smart business decision, even if it hurts in the short term.

Houston's bullpen is a mess right now, made no better by the onslaught of injuries in the starting rotation (and elsewhere). This trade, however, allows them to plug some of those other holes.

JP Sears, a 30-year-old lefty, has struggled to catch on in San Diego, but he was a staple of the A's rotation for years. He has 102 MLB starts under his belt and a 4.53 career ERA. He's not an ace, but as a fourth or fifth starter with a couple more years left on his contract, Sears could prove to be a valuable depth piece in Houston.

The Padres aren't rife with high-level prospects, but the Astros could take an interest in 23-year-old Miguel Mendez, San Diego's No. 3 prospect at MLB Pipeline. Mendez has a 60-grade fastball and a 60-grade slider (on the 20/80 scouting scale), with recent improvements in walk rate. He can touch the 100s on the radar gun, with 19 strikeouts in 17.1 innings (4.67 ERA) in Double-A this season.

Garrett Hawkins, San Diego's No. 12 prospect, is a 26-year-old righty with great ride on his 65-grade fastball. Hawkins has dealt with injuries, and there is natural skepticism with older pitching prospects who are still workshopping in the minors. That said, Hawkins was otherworldly in High-A and Double-A in 2025, and he's on the Padres' 40-man roster currently. He could provide bullpen reinforcements for the Astros as soon as this season.

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