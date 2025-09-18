Mookie Betts has one wish to make a Dodgers World Series repeat extra special

FanSided spoke with Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts ahead of the 2025 MLB Playoffs courtesy of Corona. Betts is helping fans find their flow for October through “Playa Sounds” — a first-of-its-kind soundtrack that fuses the iconic sounds of the ballpark and beach. “Playa Sounds” is the latest way Corona brings “La Playa Awaits” to life, inviting fans to embrace the present, celebrate together and enjoy the beach mindset on the sand, in the stands or from home.

The 2025 season hasn't gone quite as Mookie Betts envisioned it would, both personally and for his overstuffed-with-stars Dodgers. Still, after a campaign occasionally marked by tumult and bullpen blips, Los Angeles is postseason bound, and Betts has regrouped to play his best baseball of the year at the most opportune time, earning National League Player of the Week honors for Sept. 8-14.

Betts, who went as far as to adopt a mindset shift this season to consider himself a "role player" moving forward after his desired counting numbers dropped out of reach, hit .462 with a 1.325 OPS and a pair of home runs in six games over that span.

"Honestly, I think [the mindset shift] just helps me stay in the moment, stay present," Betts told FanSided. "It helps me focus on winning today. This year is kind of a wash. It's not like I can salvage anything [personal] at this point. So trying to play for numbers and get back to the numbers that I want ... I don't want to be in that headspace. I want to be in the headspace of just winning."

This Dodgers core has plenty of experience shaking off cobwebs, coming back from the brink and winning anyway. Their strongest performance of the 2024 postseason came in an elimination game in San Diego, a city where Betts now feels "more aggression" towards the Dodgers than even in San Francisco, their longtime enemy. The Dodgers won that NLDS Game 4 and fed off it, carrying the momentum through the remainder of October and giving them plenty of confidence to cling on to as they approach the challenge of repeating as champions head on.

Dodgers' Mookie Betts feels confident with Shohei Ohtani ahead of 2025 MLB Playoffs, wants to clinch at home

"We have Shohei, so I would say that's one advantage we definitely have," Betts noted, chuckling. "We haven't done a great job with [putting it all together], but I think we've all kind of been around. We kind of understand what goes on, and you never know when you get in that moment, what's gonna happen. The most important thing is getting to the moment and then being present in the moment."

While Betts is a three-time World Series champion and on a Hall of Fame track (yes, he did confirm that he does still think about that while trying to ignore his numbers in the present day), there's still one huge guiding light that keeps him motivated while chasing a fourth ring.

"I've won three World Series, and none of them have been at home," Betts declared. "So I would like to do one at home in front of the home crowd just to see and feel what that would feel like."

Dodger Stadium awaits, and that pulsating venue, fueled by the drumbeat and rhythms of October, is united behind the same goal — although clinching a World Series berth in an aggressive San Diego would have its benefits, too.