NL West standings by remaining strength of schedule: Padres lose their edge

The National League West division was once a gauntlet, yet it’s become a two-headed monster to the finish line. And right now it will be between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The San Francisco Giants fell apart after they acquired Rafael Devers, a move that was supposed to put them in contention for the division. And the Arizona Diamondbacks essentially conceded the wild card race when they sent Eugenio Suarez to Seattle.

As for the Colorado Rockies, well they’re right on track to be baseball’s worst team this season, dethroning the Chicago White Sox and absolving them from their 41-win effort from a season ago. Colorado could very well break that with 42 games left, though they just might save themselves from embarrassment.

The Padres don't have the luxury to make any late-season mistakes. The only team that has an easier strength of schedule than them in the division is the Dodgers, who are just a 0.5 games back of the top of the division. Unfortunate for San Diego and an opportunity for the Dodgers to reclaim their division title.

Here’s what the NL standings look like based on strength of schedule with roughly 40 games left in the season.

TEAM STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE GAMES LEFT Colorado Rockies .524 42 Arizona Diamondbacks .514 41 San Francisco Giants .491 41 San Diego Padres .470 41 Los Angeles Dodgers .469 42

1. Colorado Rockies

Welp, the Rockies are set up to be the worst team in baseball, not just because of their miserable record, but also because they have the second-toughest remaining schedule in baseball. They’re on a crash course to having the No. 1 pick in MLB Draft next year and the rest of their schedule will ensure they get there.

2. The Arizona Diamondbacks

The D-backs have the seventh-toughest schedule with 41 games left to play. They’ve conceded the wild card race, being six games back and three games below .500. Arizona and Colorado are the only teams in the NL West with a remaining strength of schedule above .500. Arizona could make a surge, though it’s not likely. It will be nearly impossible to catch San Diego or Los Angeles for the division, and cutting into a six-game deficit won’t be easy, certainly without their best player anymore.

3. San Francisco Giants

Oh what should have been a wild ride to the end of the season fell flat on its face. The Giants, like the Diamondbacks, are six games back in the NL wild card race and probably won’t have enough games left to contend. They were supposed to be the team that was a surprise in the division and instead fizzled to the bottom of the division race.

They have 41 games left and the 25th-toughest remaining schedule in baseball. It’s set up for them to make a run, it just doesn’t feel like they will. Things have spiraled out of control for the Giants and not even an easier schedule will fix that for them.

4. San Diego Padres

As if the Padres needed any more hope to win the division, they have the second-easiest schedule in the division, only to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are very much in contention to hold onto their division lead, but it won’t be as easy as it could be with the Dodgers having an easier route. Hopefully the Padres don’t have any late season slip ups.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers

Of course, the defending world champions are blessed with one of the easiest schedules left in baseball. The Dodgers have a simple task to end the season: Don’t choke. Easier said than done, but they have a chance to gain ground on the Padres. Any slip ups by San Diego and the Dodgers could probably reclaim the top of the division race and not relinquish it.