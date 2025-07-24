No one is buying the Diamondbacks' ridiculous Eugenio Suarez spin

The Arizona Diamondbacks have the crown jewel of this year's MLB trade deadline, Eugenio Suarez, on their roster. They sure seem determined to milk every last bit of value they can out of him before they inevitably ship him off at the deadline, based on what MLB.com's Mark Feinsand just reported.

Eugenio Suárez is the crown jewel of this trade market, but sources say Arizona -- which is in sell mode -- is asking for "a ton" for the slugger, and if that price isn't met, the Diamondbacks might hold him and try to re-sign him in the offseason. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 24, 2025

Feinsand notes that Arizona's asking price is incredibly high, and if they don't get what they're asking for, they might keep him around and re-sign him in the offseason.

Normally, I applaud teams for gamesmanship. The trade deadline is the time of year when contending teams are eager to do whatever they can to improve their rosters, and selling teams try and receive the maximum amount of value for players they're parting with. There's a reason why a vast majority of deals go down less than 24 hours before the deadline.

Arizona's gamesmanship with Suarez, though, is easy to see right through. Nobody should be buying what Feinsand is trying to sell.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

An Eugenio Suarez trade should be seen as a lock at this point

At 50-53 on the year, the Diamondbacks are 5.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot in a crowded National League. Sure, they're still somewhat alive, but the odds are stacked against them, especially considering their injury situation. Everyone in their right mind knows that the Diamondbacks will be sellers, and not trading Suarez would be incredibly foolish.

Suarez is on an expiring contract, meaning he can test free agency this offseason. He's also having one of, if not the best, all-around offensive seasons of his career. He's hit 36 home runs, leads the Majors with 86 RBI and has a .918 OPS. He'll be the best bat available by a long shot, and draw interest from a slew of contenders.

To put it bluntly, the Diamondbacks can, and will, receive a haul for Suarez, even when taking his defensive deficiencies and expiring contract into account. Why wouldn't they trade him when that's the case, even if they don't get every last drop of what they ask for?

Diamondbacks can re-sign Eugenio Suarez regardless of a trade

What makes this spin truly ridiculous is that the Diamondbacks say they'll be fine keeping Suarez if they don't get what they want for him with eyes on re-signing him in the offseason. My rebuttal to that is quite simple: What is stopping them from signing him in the offseason after trading him?

Sure, there's a chance Suarez won't have any interest in returning to Arizona if the Diamondbacks trade him, but in reality, if the Diamondbacks offer him the most money, they'll probably end up getting him to sign the dotted line. It comes down to money 99 percent of the time. It might not be rare for players to sign with a team after said team trades them away, but it has happened before, and will happen again.

To sum up, it'd be malpractice for the Diamondbacks not to trade Suarez when they're all but out of postseason contention. I understand wanting to gain leverage, but the fact that the best bit of gamesmanship they could come up with is "we can sign him in the offseason" only proves that they will be trading him. The only questions to ask are when and where.