No team is better suited to overcome World Series adversity than the Blue Jays

Game 6 of the World Series did not go how Toronto Blue Jays fans had envisioned. With the team needing just one more win in front of a packed and boisterous Rogers Centre crowd, the Jays got Yoshinobu Yamamoto'd again. Yamamoto dazzled through six strong innings, and despite a couple of late-inning threats, the Jays fell just short with Addison Barger's base-running blunder serving as the dagger.

Now, we've reached Game 7 of the World Series, as John Schneider eloquently stated immediately following the Game 6 defeat. The winner of Saturday's game gets to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy, and after Friday's events, it feels like this is suddenly the Los Angeles Dodgers' series to win. Not only are they the more talented bunch and the reigning champs, but they won Game 6 to force Game 7. They have the momentum. With that being said, though, the Jays have been able to overcome adversity all season long. I mean, look no further than this series alone.

Blue Jays have already overcome adversity in this World Series

Losing Game 3 of the World Series in the fashion that the Blue Jays did would've sunk most teams. The Jays lost that game in 18 hard-fought innings to fall behind 2-1 in the series. The Jays were already the underdogs going in, and with Shohei Ohtani looming to start Game 4, it felt as if they desperately needed that game. Losing it would've been one thing, but losing it in 18 innings felt like a series-defining blow.

Well, the Jays responded in the way champions do. They won each of the next two games, both coming on the road, and outscored the Dodgers 12-3 in those contests. Sure, losing Game 3 hurt, but the Jays immediately bounced back and seized control of the series. Losing Game 6 was unfortunate, but who's to say the Jays won't get right back on the horse and win the whole thing?

Their ability to overcome adversity has been on display in this series, and honestly, that's emblematic of who the Jays have been all year.

Winning when they're doubted has been the Blue Jays' M.O. all season

We've seen the Blue Jays defy the odds really since Opening Day. Who expected this team to even make the playoffs to begin with? I know I didn't. Those who did probably expected the Jays to sneak in as a Wild Card team and lose early in the playoffs, as they used to do consistently.

Well, they made it, and did so by winning the AL East for the first time since 2015 and finishing with the No. 1 seed in the American League. During their run to the postseason, the Jays were able to stave off the surging New York Yankees without Bo Bichette in September. They won four in a row when they had no margin for error, even without their star infielder.

In the playoffs, the Jays were able to beat the Yankees even after suffering what could've been a series-defining loss in Game 3. They were then able to beat the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS despite being down 3-2 in the series and losing 3-1 in the seventh inning of Game 7.

Not only are the Jays used to defying the odds, but they're used to coming through in the biggest of spots.

Blue Jays have won everything this season at the most important possible moment

The Blue Jays might've walked away with the No.1 seed in the AL, but they didn't even clinch the AL East until Game 162. As mentioned above, they won their final four games, all of which were played without Bo Bichette, to win the division. That's clutch.

In the aforementioned ALCS, it took the Jays seven hard-fought games to win the pennant. It was never easy, and they had to come back in Game 7 to get the job done, but when the Jays needed to win games, they came through.

Now, we've arrived at Game 7 of the World Series. It honestly wouldn't feel like a true 2025 Blue Jays win without them overcoming adversity more than once and needing to win a winner-take-all game in the biggest of moments.

The Dodgers are really good and are one win away from a championship for a reason, but don't rule the Blue Jays out after losing Game 6. If there's anything we've learned from Toronto all year, it's that they're able to overcome anything, and are not afraid of the biggest moments. It would not be surprising to see that on full display in Game 7.