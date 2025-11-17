Nolan Arenado already turned down the Cardinals best chance to trade him

The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado have an understanding this winter. Chaim Bloom will send Arenado elsewhere, and it's about time the 10-time gold glover were open to that reality.

Arenado has turned down multiple trades to contenders, the first of which was the Houston Astros last offseason. John Mozeliak tried to dish Arenado to Houston, a team that was expected to contend for the NL West crown this season, only for the 34-year-old to turn it down. That's the trouble that can come from a no-trade clause. As the Cardinals circle back a year later hoping to finally rid themselves of Arenado's contract (he still has $31 million left on it), it turns out he may have turned down his best possible suitor once before.

Nolan Arenado's ideal trade suitor made the playoffs last season

Arenado had a short list of teams he'd consider a trade to, and one of them was not the Detroit Tigers. While Motown does feature a pitcher's park and is not traditionally the kind of market players like Arenado thrive in, the Tigers also had among the league's worst OPS at third base last season. At the very least, Arenado would've provided some middle-of-the-lineup punch and gold glove potential at the position. That's more than most of the players the Tigers have trotted out at third the last few years.

The Tigers hoped Jace Jung would be a long-term threat at the hot corner, but he hasn't been nearly that. Zach McKinstry won the AL Silver Slugger as a utility player for a reason, and though he played some third base, he trailed off considerably in the second half of the season.

The trade deadline would've been perfect timing for the Tigers to upgrade at the position. Detroit had interest in Eugenio Suarez, but Scott Harris deemed him too expensive. If Arenado had been open to a trade to the Tigers, he would've been far more affordable, especially if Harris were willing to take on some of his remaining contract.

Where do the Cardinals and Tigers go from here? Is Arenado still on the table?

The Tigers could have some interest in Arenado this offseason should they fail to sign one of the top third basemen on the free-agent market. Alex Bregman could catch their eye once again, and Suarez is a free agent as well. Bo Bichette would be a welcome commodity in Detroit, too. The Tigers need a big bat to buoy the middle of their lineup. In September, it was Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and loose scraps. That wasn't good enough to win ALDS Game 5 in Seattle.

Bloom will find a way to trade Arenado this winter. The two seem to understand each other there. Arenado knows he's only getting older, and the Cardinals will not compete in the near future. His contract is up in two seasons, and his career could be as well. Why not go out with a bang, on a team with a real chance at winning a World Series?

It helps that Arenado has agreed to waive his no-trade clause for an expanded list of teams, but he could've made a real difference in Detroit this past postseason had he been less stubborn in July. That may come back to haunt him as there are less true contenders interested in his services this time around.