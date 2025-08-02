Nolan Arenado exits Cardinals lineup and he shouldn’t return

The St. Louis Cardinals have a Nolan problem and it’s not a good one. One Nolan is on the injured list and the other was just activated off the injured list. But there’s more to it. Nolan Arenado has been taking up the third base spot that should probably be reserved for Nolan Gorman.

With Gorman back in the lineup and off the injured list, the Cardinals are getting the most ideal situation. But what should they do about Arenado when he comes back from his shoulder injury? Well, they should probably scratch him from the lineup altogether. Sacrificing the progress of your budding star for an aging one just doesn’t make sense. Especially when Arenado isn’t playing exceptionally well.

According to St. Louis Sports Central, since May Arenado ranks 19th in slugging, 20th in OPS and 21st in OBP out of 23 major-league third baseman that have at least 150 plate appearances this year.

Nolan Arenado’s injury opens the door for his replacement to prove he’s ready

This season, Gorman is slashing .219/.310/.408 with 198 plate appearances this year. He’s in just his fourth season in the majors. Right now, reps are going to be critical for him to officially take over for Arenado when the time comes. He’s their future and as a guy that can play in multiple infield spots, the Cardinals have to find a way to keep Gorman in the lineup.

With Gorman now back, the Cards shouldn’t rush Arenado back in the lineup. They have their golden ticket to get Gorman his at bats. They can’t mess this up. Though outgoing general manager, John Mozeliak isn’t necessarily keen on taking reps from Arenado for Gorman.

I guess it won’t matter too much longer after this season, but for now, the Cardinals need to invest in Gorman. Mozeliak may not want it to come at the expense of Arenado, but it would be worth it. Let Arenado recover and let Gorman cook.

Arenado’s injury could be a blessing in disguise for the Cardinals. They needed intervention to allow them to make the move they always needed to make. Now they have to capitalize on it. Gorman is healthy again and has no one in his way on the lineup card. This may be his best chance to prove to Mozeliak and the rest of this front office it’s his turn.