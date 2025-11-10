New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso wasted no time in making his winter plans clear, telling reporters immediately after a season-ending loss to the rival Miami Marlins that he planned to opt out of his contract and enter free agency. Mets fans knew such a reality was coming, and Alonso should be poised to cash in after smashing 38 home runs, a league-leading 41 doubles and an impressive .871 OPS.

Of course, Alonso isn’t the only noteworthy player in the NL East hitting free agency, nor are the Mets the only team in their division with significant questions to address. Will All-Star closer Edwin Díaz return to Queens? Should Quinta Brunson and Philadelphia Phillies fans prepare to see Kyle Schwarber hit home runs for another World Series contender in 2026?

Four of the five NL East clubs have at least one free agent that they need to prioritize extending — and as for the Marlins, there’s still plenty to discuss regarding their offseason.

For this list, we’ve ranked the teams in alphabetical order. We’re also focusing solely on players who have already become free agents, so those with pending player, team or mutual options are not included.

Atlanta Braves: RHP Raisel Iglesias

Raisel Iglesias, 2Ks in the 10th. pic.twitter.com/Ohl20IlZmV — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 7, 2025

Choosing Iglesias over infielder Ha-Seong Kim and veteran designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is admittedly a difficult choice. Kim joined the Braves at the end of August and had a .684 OPS in 98 plate appearances, but he surprisingly declined his $16 million player option. However, the Braves don’t need to prioritize Kim if they’re planning to pursue Toronto Blue Jays All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette in free agency.

Ozuna is only four homers away from 300, and he’s been a reliable presence in the Braves lineup since 2020. Atlanta shouldn’t need to look far for a younger, cheaper DH option, preferably one capable of also seeing time in the outfield. Miguel Andujar turns 31 in March, and he’s versatile enough to also fill in at first or third.

Iglesias turns 36 in January, and his 3.21 ERA marked his highest over a full season since 2019. We’re nonetheless sticking with the veteran closer because he’s an experienced shutdown reliever accustomed to the NL East, and he recorded a 1.76 ERA and only allowed one homer in 30.2 second-half innings. It doesn’t seem like Iglesias is done yet, and that’s enough for us to suggest the Braves do everything in their power to ensure he’s back for 2026 given how many question marks they have in the bullpen right now.

Miami Marlins: N/A

No, we didn’t make a mistake here. As of Nov. 10, every player in the Marlins organization is under contract into 2026, which is typically what happens when a team constantly trades away its best players for affordable prospects under team control.

With that said, let’s briefly discuss where the Marlins can upgrade this offseason. A reunion with three-time batting champion Luis Arraez makes sense, given Miami’s need for a first baseman. Former All-Star outfielder Michael Conforto might come cheap on a prove-it deal following an atrocious 2025 season with the Dodgers; Conforto, who turns 33 next March, managed only a .647 OPS in nearly 500 plate appearances.

If the Marlins are interested in adding a starting pitcher, they should pursue two-time All-Star Miles Mikolas on a one-year deal. Although Mikolas is entering his age-37 season, he’s from South Florida and has averaged 190 innings the last four years. Does he have one more strong year left in the tank?

New York Mets: 1B Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso ties the game with his 30th HR of the season! 🍎 pic.twitter.com/xdh8iqqOY5 — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2025

We don’t disagree with any Mets fans who would rather pick Díaz over Alonso, a five-time All-Star and the organization’s all-time home runs leader. We opted for Alonso here because of his durability, power stroke and a potential lack of impactful first basemen available via free agency or trade.

There’s also the risk of signing a closer to a long-term deal and watching his effectiveness almost immediately fade away. It’s far safer to have a struggling first baseman than it is a struggling closer. Could the Mets pry Iglesias away from the Braves? What about Robert Suarez, a two-time All-Star with the Padres who saved 76 games with a 2.87 ERA the last two years?

As for Alonso, his resume speaks for itself. When the time comes, the Mets could move Alonso from first to DH, though they shouldn’t feel pressured to do so just yet. Alonso has indicated that he wants to stay in New York if given the chance, and the Mets should take advantage.

Philadelphia Phillies: C J.T. Realmuto

Initially, we understandably planned to list Kyle Schwarber here, but then we started really thinking about a world where the Phillies let Realmuto walk. Barring anything unexpected, the best free-agent catcher is probably the Astros’ Victor Caratini, who hit a career-high 12 homers with an above-average .728 OPS this season.

There’s no replacing Schwarber, one of the game’s premier power hitters who averaged 47 homers, 109 RBI and an .856 OPS during his four seasons in Philadelphia. But would you rather look to fill the DH role with a competent free agent or gamble on finding your next everyday catcher? It’s a difficult question, and it’s one that we don’t envy the Phillies for potentially needing to answer.

If the Phillies move on from Schwarber, we won’t be surprised to see Bryce Harper become the full-time DH. What that’d mean for first base is obviously another question entirely, but Josh Naylor is fresh off a 20-homer, 92-RBI and .816 OPS season for the Diamondbacks and Mariners.

Washington Nationals: Josh Bell, DH/1B

Josh Bell blasts a 429-foot homer! 💪 pic.twitter.com/QPo6ILyLy8 — MLB (@MLB) September 24, 2025

Bell is one of only three Nationals who hit free agency, joining infielder Paul DeJong and reliever Derek Law. Seeing as DeJong gave the Nationals -0.1 bWAR and a .642 OPS in 208 plate appearances, and Law missed the entire 2025 season with forearm and flexor issues, Bell makes the list by default.

At this stage in his career, the 33-year-old Bell is a solid switch-hitting slugger who alternates between first base and designated hitter. He’s the type of veteran who, with a strong first half, could make sense for contenders as a rental. One important note about Bell: His 16.5% strikeout rate was his lowest since 2022, which should absolutely appeal to first-year Nationals manager Blake Butera.

As for potential additions, we’d like to see the Nationals pursue Arizona’s Zac Gallen as a bounce-back candidate. Gallen’s 4.83 ERA marked the worst of his career, as did his 31 homers in 192 innings. However, he’s a former Cy Young finalist who should be motivated to return to form.