One Jarren Duran trade partner could help Craig Breslow actually save the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is in hot water with Boston fans after trading away star Rafael Devers earlier this year, but he could get back in good graces with another move.

The Red Sox are fourth in the crowded American League East and a few games under .500. After trading away Devers, their most productive hitter, they might be looking to unload more at the trade deadline.

Outfielder Jarren Duran has been rumored to be on the move for a decent chunk of this year, and could be dealt away to help shore up other areas of the roster. With younger options in the outfield, such as Roman Anthony and Wilyer Abreu, the Sox could ship out Duran while the iron is still hot.

After putting up a huge season in 2024, being named an All-Star and finishing eighth in the American League MVP voting, Duran has not been able to replicate that form in 2025. While still a positive asset to a winning team, his OPS has dropped over 100 points, and after clubbing a career-high 21 homer runs last year, he's managed just six so far.

According to reports, the Minnesota Twins have legit interest in shaking up their core and acquiring Duran. With both teams hovering just below the .500 mark, a trade could make sense for both sides.

How Craig Breslow could cash in on Jarren Duran with Twins

While the Red Sox are in the middle of the pack in terms of team ERA, their starting pitching has let them down this year.

Outside of ace Garrett Crochet, Boston has not had much production from their starting pitchers, with just two other arms with more than 60 innings at the halfway point in the season. Finding a way to shore up the rotation should be a priority for Breslow before the trade deadline.

Getting Joe Ryan back for Duran could be a great deal for the Red Sox. The 29-year-old Ryan is having a fantastic season for Minnesota, with an ERA under 2.8 and a WHIP of less than 0.9.

Ryan still has two years left of arbitration following this year, and would give the Red Sox two elite starters at the top of their rotation for the rest of 2025 and into the future.

If the Twins were to trade for Duran, they'd be betting on him returning back to his 2024 self. He still has three years left of team control following this season and would lock down a corner outfield spot for the next couple of years.

While Minnesota probably would not go for a straight-swap of Duran for Ryan, the Red Sox could tap into their strong farm system to create a strong package for Ryan.

Turning Duran and some prospects into Ryan could be a deal to dampen the flame under Breslow's seat, soften the blow from the Devers trade and help the Red Sox improve for both 2024 and going forward.