Orioles fans not satisfied after Mike Elias won't give them the prospect they want

At long last, Mike Elias has promoted a Baltimore Orioles top prospect to the majors. No, not that one — it's Dylan Beavers, not Samuel Basallo. While Beavers is more than deserving, it's hard to fault Orioles fans for expressing frustration when it comes to Baltimore's reluctance when it comes to promoting one of the best prospects in the game.

The Orioles have selected the contract of OF Dylan Beavers from Triple-A Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/rQFRV3eswt — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) August 16, 2025

Beavers has had an outstanding season, slasing .304/.420/.515 with 18 home runs and 51 RBI in 94 games, all for Triple-A Norfolk. He's even chipped in 23 stolen bases and has seen time in all three outfield positions.

Considering the fact that the O's have been starting guys like Jeremiah Jackson, Dylan Carlson and Daniel Johnson in their outfield regularly, Beavers should be in the lineup every day with a chance to establish himself as a key piece for Baltimore in 2026 and beyond.

Again, Beavers more than deserves the call-up, and arguably should've been promoted earlier. Still, Basallo being left down in the minors while Beavers gets the call-up is tough to get behind.

Mike Elias still falls short even when he makes a right move

Beavers might become a regular in the outfield for the O's long-term, but Basallo's ceiling is that of a potential superstar. He's that gifted. Despite turning 21 years of age on August 13, Basallo is slashing .270/.377/.589 with 23 home runs and 67 RBI in 76 games, all of which have come for Triple-A Norfolk.

There are some defensive concerns with Basallo behind the plate, but at this point, who cares? The bat is as potent as any prospect in the minor leagues, and can make an immediate impact for an Orioles team hoping to gain some momentum in what's been a lost season thus far.

Without much to play for, it feels inexcusable that the Orioles are leaving Basallo down in Triple-A, a level he has clearly mastered at such a young age. Orioles fans hope to see him up in the majors sooner rather than later, but if we're being honest, it's hard to envision that happening.

Orioles logjam is preventing Baltimore from promoting Samuel Basallo

Basallo has been brought up primarily as a catcher, but that's Adley Rutschman's position. He's played some first base, but Coby Mayo is performing as well as he ever has in the majors and deserves some runway. Mayo can play third base, but that's Jordan Westburg's spot. Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday are fixtures in the middle infield. The O's can DH Basallo, but Ryan Mountcastle just returned from the Injured List and deserves at-bats.

The Orioles don't have much in their outfield to take note of, considering Colton Cowswer and Tyler O'Neill are on IL and both Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano were dealt away at the trade deadline, which is why it was easy to make room for Beavers.

The logjam is very real, but to that I say figure it out, Orioles. Basallo has a chance to be the Robin to Gunnar Henderson's Batman for a long time, and deserves an opportunity right now. Benching a young bat like Mayo or a proven veteran like Mountcastle routinely might not be ideal, but the O's need to promote Basallo and give him regular at-bats down the stretch.

The simple reality is Basallo has nothing more to prove in the minors, especially if he isn't Baltimore's catcher of the future. I get that finding playing time for everyone might not be easy, but the Orioles need to find a way to accomidate arguably the best prospect on the planet.