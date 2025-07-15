Past MLB All-Star Game scores: American League dominating recent low-scoring games

It’s hard to blame baseball fans for assuming that every MLB All-Star Game is a shootout, one where the sport’s top players trade mammoth home runs throughout the night.

And, sure, some All-Star Games feature offensive outbursts. However, if the last decade is any indication of what’s to come, then the 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be a mostly quiet affair, save an occasional busy inning and maybe a home run or two.

Here’s a quick look back at some recent All-Star Game scores, as well as some dark horse MVP candidates for this year’s Midsummer Classic.

MLB All-Star Game results last 10 years

Major League Baseball held its yearly All-Star Game without issue from 1946 through 2019. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 event’s cancellation, the All-Star Game’s first cancellation since 1945.

It’s been an intriguing past decade for MLB All-Star Games, though most games have been relatively quiet. Below is a full list of scores from the last 10 years (not counting the canceled 2020 event).

Year Score Venue MVP 2015 American League 6, National League 3 Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels 2016 American League 4, National League 2 Petco Park, San Diego, Calif. Eric Hosmer, 1B, Kansas City Royals 2017 American League 2, National League 1 (10 innings) Marlins Park, Miami, Fla. Robinson Canó, 2B, Seattle Mariners 2018 American League 8, National League 6 (10 innings) Nationals Park, Washington, D.C. Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros 2019 American League 4, National League 3 Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio Shane Bieber, SP, Cleveland Indians (now named the Guardians) 2021 American League 5, National League 2 Coors Field, Denver, Colo. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays 2022 American League 3, National League 2 Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif. Giancarlo Stanton, LF, New York Yankees 2023 National League 3, American League 2 T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Wash. Elías Díaz, C, Colorado Rockies 2024 American League 5, National League 3 Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas Jarren Duran, CF, Boston Red Sox

Who will win the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

As of publication, the FanDuel Sportsbook gave the National League — 194 odds (bet $100 to win $51.55 for a $151.55 payout) to win only its second All-Star Game since 2012. Alternatively, you can get the American League at +160 odds (bet $100 for a $260 payout) if you believe the Junior Circuit will continue its dominance.

You likely won’t be surprised to learn that Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (+550) and New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (+750) have the highest odds of winning the All-Star Game MVP. However, recent history has favored players who come off the bench and, if given the opportunity, knock in the go-ahead or winning run.

With that said, here are some dark horse options to win the 2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP:

Elly De La Cruz, SS, Cincinnati Reds (+3200)

Kyle Schwarber, DH/LF, Philadelphia Phillies (+4000)

Jazz Chisholm, 2B, New York Yankees (+5000)

Javier Báez, CF, Detroit Tigers (+6000)

Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw is also an interesting risk at +6000, even if he’ll only pitch an inning. Major League Baseball added Kershaw as a Legacy Pick, signaling that this could be his final season. If Kershaw works through his designated inning without issue, could voters be tempted to honor the three-time Cy Young winner with the All-Star Game MVP?

Who do you think will win the All-Star Game MVP? Let us know.