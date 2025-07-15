Pete Crow-Armstrong delivered a Team USA message Aaron Judge can't ignore

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was named Team USA's captain for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and he's the face of what Americans hope will be a stacked team. So far, Team USA has recruited some of the best MLB talent around, with guys like Paul Skenes, Bobby Witt Jr. and Cal Raleigh committing to participate. And now, Chicago Cubs All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong made his WBC intentions clear.

“Abso-, no question,” Crow-Armstrong answered. “Like, having done the Team USA thing in youth ball, besides this (playing in MLB), the best, most meaningful baseball experience ever. And I’ve been on really good Team USA’s, so abso-(expletive)-lutely I would. I would say yes in a heartbeat. Any position. Any role. I would just go catch the ball.”

Not only did Crow-Armstrong make it clear that he'd participate, but he said he'd play any role asked of him. Whether it's as the starting center fielder or in a role off the bench that would have him "just go catch the ball," he's willing to do whatever it takes to be on the team. This is a message that Judge and Co. should not take lightly.

Pete Crow-Armstrong would be a perfect fit for WBC

Not only would Crow-Armstrong's obvious passion and love for the game play extremely well on the WBC stage, but he'd be an excellent fit for Team USA. He's blossomed into a legitimate NL MVP candidate for the Cubs this season: Crow-Armstrong ended the first half slashing .265/.302/.544 with 25 home runs and 27 RBI. He's tacked on 27 stolen bases, 21 doubles and four triples as well, and he just so happens to be one of the best defenders and base-runners in the game. Most impressively, he leads all qualified NL position players with 4.9 fWAR and trails only Judge and Raleigh in that metric.

It goes without saying that, based on how he's performed this season, Crow-Armstrong deserves to be on the team. In fact, I'd go as far as to argue that he should be a starter and play a major role.

Team USA could use Pete Crow-Armstrong as a starter

Crow-Armstrong is the only player with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases at the All-Star break, and he's got 25 of both while also playing elite defense. Does it get much better? Plus, when looking at who could conceivably start over him at center field, why not hand the reins to PCA?

Jackson Merrill entered the season with a ton of hype and got off to a great start, but has been mired in a prolonged slump for a while now and might not even have a spot on the roster. Corbin Carroll is great, but there's a reason he doesn't play center field for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crow-Armstrong blows him out of the water defensively.

Crow-Armstrong can provide immense value as a pinch-runner and/or defensive replacement, but he's also done more than enough at the dish to warrant the starting role. He's the best option Team USA has at this point in time.