Pete Crow-Armstrong took half a season to do something only two Cubs ever have

Every time you've thought Pete Crow-Armstrong was entering a slump, he breaks out with a monster game and accomplishes a feat no one in Chicago Cubs history ever has, or reaches some rare milestone in MLB history. Crow-Armstrong did it again after his fifth multi-homer game of 2025 in Thursday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins.

Pete Crow-Armstrong stands alone in MLB history

The center fielder homered twice, drove in three runs as he helped the Cubs win 8-1 and on the way set another record. Crow-Armstrong is now up to 25 home runs this season with 70 RBI and, oh yeah, he also has 27 stolen bases, second most in MLB. It turns out that no player in MLB history has ever reached 25 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 70 RBI before the All-Star break.

Until now. Pete Crow-Armstrong.

PCA is one-of-one

The first MLB All-Star Game took place on July 6, 1933. Incredible. If you take out the RBI milestone, there have only ever been two players in the history of MLB who have gone 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases before the All-Star Game before Crow-Armstrong joined the club this week.

Today Pete Crow-Armstrong became the 3rd player IN MLB HISTORY to record 25 HR and 25 SB before the All-Star Break.



25/25 club. In early July.



Bobby Bonds - 1973

Eric Davis - 1987

Pete Crow-Armstrong - 2025



Bobby Bonds - 1973
Eric Davis - 1987
Pete Crow-Armstrong - 2025
End of list.

Pete Crow-Armstrong on pace for legendary Cubs' season

When you compare Crow-Armstrong's 2025 season in context to other amazing Cubs players it gets even more ridiculous considering how fast he's been able to reach the 25/25 milestone (in 93 games). Ryne Sandberg and Sammy Sosa were the only players in franchise history to accomplish 25 HR/25 SB seasons in their careers with Chicago. Each player did it twice.

Ryne Sandberg: 25/25 seasons:

1985- 26 HR, 57 SB

1990: 40 HR, 25 SB

Sammy Sosa: 25/25 seasons:

1993: 33 HR, 36 SB

1995: 36 HR, 34 SB

25+ Homer, 25+ Steal seasons in Cubs history:



Ryne Sandberg 1985

Ryne Sandberg 1990

Sammy Sosa 1993

Sammy Sosa 1995

Pete Crow-Armstrong 2025**



**had it done by July 10th

Entering this weekend's series against the New York Yankees, Crow-Armstrong is on pace to hit 44 home runs and steal 47 bases. If he does keep up the pace, then PCA will become the first player in franchise history to have a 40/40 season. The Cubs have been a franchise since 1876.

You still have to pinch yourself from time-to-time because if you're a Cubs fan this season by PCA truly is a dream come true.

Pete Crow-Armstrong remains legit MVP candidate

Three more games remain before the All-Star break and the Cubs' center fielder is already up to a 5.1 fWAR, which is No. 3 among all MLB players and represents the top mark in the National League. Crow-Armstrong is the only player to reach 5 fWAR in the NL so far this season.

NL fWAR Leaderboard (through July 10)

Pete Crow-Armstrong: 5.1 fWAR

Shohei Ohtani: 4.2 fWAR

James Wood: 3.9 fWAR

Kyle Tucker: 3.9 fWAR

Fernando Tatis Jr.: 3.8 fWAR

Amazing. And it's not like Crow-Armstrong is boom or bust either. He's slashing .271/.309/.560, with a 139 wRC+ that ranks 10th in the NL. He's the top-rated base runner in all of baseball and the best defensive outfielder in MLB as well. He was voted in as the starting center fielder for the National All-Star team and deservingly so.

The phrase generational talent gets tossed around way too often in the sports world nowadays, but there's really no better way to describe Pete Crow-Armstrong on a baseball field. He's out here trying to rewrite all the record books.