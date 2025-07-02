Phillies fans are quietly reaching a breaking point with this former top prospect

It might be time to give Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Mick Abel the proverbial hook. While sending down a former top prospect after they have made their MLB debut is far from ideal, in the case of Abel, he could use a retool of sorts. The right-handed Abel has struggled mightily in his last few starts, giving up four runs to the New York Mets in late June and following that up with a five-run outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres.

Phillies fans were quick to point out that Abel may have been tipping his pitches against the Mets. Pitching Ninja even documented it on social media, and noted some adjustments the Phillies pitcher made on Wednesday. Per Rob Friedman, it was Abel's glove position that gave away some of his pitches, as well as tapping the ball against his glove, which would've been visible to any baserunner.

Mick Abel's pitch location has been way off for the Phillies

While it's nice that the Phillies coaching staff caught this and made some adjustments, it still hasn't gotten to the root of the Phils biggest frustration with Abel – his pitch location. Abel gave up four home runs against the Mets given he couldn't locate his fastball and was giving away his breaking pitches. Against the Padres, it was more of the same but in a different form. Abel walked five Padres batters, and thus gave up five runs. Philadelphia faced an early deficit as a result.

And it's not just the Phillies organization that ought to be frustrated with the 23-year-old. Phillies fans have taken to social media in part to ask for reinforcements.

"Mick Abel’s trade value is decreasing with every start," Philly media personality John Stolnis wrote.

"A disastrous start for Mick Abel in Game 1 of a doubleheader. He doesn't make it out of the second inning. Walked five guys and four of them scored," Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported.

"Mick Abel is the 3rd Phillies pitcher in the last 30 seasons to allow 5+ walks and 5+ walks in less than 2 IP -- and all 3 came in doubleheaders," Phillies reporter Paul Casella wrote.

The overall reaction from Phillies fans was one of disappointment and curiosity as to what comes next for Abel and the rotation.

Will the Phillies send Mick Abel back to the minor leagues?

Abel surely has some options left if the Phillies and Dave Dombrowski choose to go that route. Another stint with Lehigh Valley in the Independent League could provide a quick answer to his struggles, as the Phillies would prefer to Abel at full strength and pitching like they know he can by late in the season.

In this sense, the Phillies are lucky to have a deep rotation that includes the likes of Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, Jesus Luzardo and Christopher Sanchez. Taijuan Walker is also available to them in the bullpen if the Phils need someone to fill Abel's open rotation slot.