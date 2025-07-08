Phillies fans will actually feel bad for Johan Rojas after latest allegation

As it turns out, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas has far greater issues than a .226 average and a diminished role. The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Rojas filed a grievance against his agent, Yesser Mendez, last summer. The Major League Baseball Players Association is investigating Mendez after Rojas accused Mendez of financial misconduct, specifically alleging that Mendez persuaded him to take out over $875,000 in advances.

Mendez allegedly later told Rojas to invest more than $450,000 in 4Pro International Baseball Academy, a Venezuela-based venture that Mendez owns.

“That advice was intentionally, recklessly, or negligently wrong for Rojas,” the grievance states.

Mendez worked for Rep 1 Baseball then, though Klutch Sports Group acquired the agency in 2023. Jon R. Fetterolf, a lawyer for Klutch, told The Athletic that Mendez was terminated in 2024. Mendez did not respond to The Athletic’s requests for comment. Rojas also declined to comment through his lawyer.

Rojas had not met with reporters as of publication. Philadelphia plays at the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night in the second game of a three-game set.

Philadelphia Phillies pinch runner Johan Rojas | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Athletic added that Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza also took out loans and invested money in Mendez’s academy. However, whether the MLBPA is also investigating Peraza’s transactions remains unclear.

The Rojas-Mendez news comes several months after the MLBPA announced several changes to agents, one alteration being that players can no longer offer loans to their agents. According to The Athletic, another new rule "clarifies and emphasizes existing rules against agents offering compensation directly or indirectly to a player."

Johan Rojas has an uncertain future with the Phillies

Rojas, who turns 25 next month, owns a .574 OPS and only six extra-base hits in 153 plate appearances. It is unclear where he fits into the Phillies’ short- and long-term plans, especially ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

Numerous outfielders, including Chicago White Sox veteran Luis Robert Jr., have been proposed as possible trade options for the Phillies. However, there have been no credible reports of late suggesting that the team is close to any potential deal.

It is unclear if Rojas, who is under team control through 2030, could himself be on the move this summer. He's hit just .238 with four home runs, 47 RBIs, and a .594 OPS since the start of last season, though he's stolen 36 bases in that time.

The 53-38 Phillies enter Tuesday with a one-game lead over the rival New York Mets in the NL East.