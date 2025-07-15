Phillies fans won’t love why Byron Buxton isn’t coming to Philly

If you’re a Philadelphia Phillies fan considering a custom Byron Buxton jersey, we hope it’s because he’s on your “MLB: The Show” franchise team.

Fans and pundits have frequently suggested that the Minnesota Twins trade Buxton, who is currently in Atlanta after earning his second All-Star selection. Buxton ended the first half batting .289 with 21 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases.

Buxton’s .925 OPS is tied for fifth-best leaguewide and trails only the Yankees’ Aaron Judge (1.194) and the Mariners’ Cal Raleigh (1.011) among American Leaguers. He’d be an immediate asset for any team seeking outfield help, and he makes perfect sense for a Phillies team seeking its second consecutive NL East crown.

Alas, Phillies fans may want to turn their eyes to other outfielders. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Monday night that Buxton, a lifelong Twin, has no plans of waiving his no-trade clause.

“I’m a Twin,” Buxton told Heyman.

The Twins entered the All-Star break at 47-49 and sit 11 1/2 games out of first place in the AL Central. Minnesota also has a four-game deficit in the AL Wild Card race.

Should the Philadelphia Phillies trade for Byron Buxton?

To be clear, the Phillies should try to trade for Buxton. The problem is whether or not the veteran slugger can be convinced to leave Minnesota and join a contender.

BYRON BUXTON HOMERS TO COMPLETE THE CYCLE



ON HIS BOBBLEHEAD DAY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fCbjgzRUzd — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025

The Twins haven’t reached the ALCS since Buxton’s debut in 2014, and they’ve won only three playoff games over that time; two came in their 2023 AL Wild Card sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. There’s no reason to think that’ll change anytime soon, especially amid a clogged AL Wild Card race. Six teams entered the All-Star break within 4 1/2 games of the AL’s third and final Wild Card spot.

Buxton deserves credit for wanting to stick it out in Minnesota, and he’ll eventually leave as one of the top — or, at least, one of the most notable — players in the post-Joe Mauer era. At the same time, Buxton must ask himself if he wants to join Mauer among the list of players who never came close to the World Series because they never changed teams along the way.

The Phillies’ potential road to the pennant won’t be easy, especially not with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers lurking in the distance. However, Buxton must know that he could be the missing piece for a Phillies team seeking an outfield bat, one who is a reliable hitter and efficient baserunner; Buxton hasn’t been caught in 17 stolen base attempts, and he’s 48-of-51 since the start of 2021.

As it stands, though, Buxton seems content in the Twin Cities. We’ll see if he changes his mind within the next two weeks.