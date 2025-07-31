Phillies look even more brilliant after Padres give up everything for Mason Miller

The San Diego Padres flipped this trade deadline on its ear on Thursday morning, agreeing to send 18-year-old shortstop Leo De Vries — not just the team's top prospect but the No. 3 overall prospect in the entire sport — plus three more Minor League pitchers to the Athletics in exchange for star closer Mason Miller and lefty JP Sears.

Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Padres receive: Closer Mason Miller, LHP JP Sears



A's receive: SS Leodalis De Vries, RHP Braden Nett, RHP Henry Báez and RHP Eduarniel Nuñez — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025

In the days leading up to Thursday's deadline, it seemed like more and more a possibility that Miller would get dealt. Every contender needs relief help, and Miller's electric stuff and four-plus years of team control figured to fetch a haul for an A's team that has bigger needs than the back of its bullpen.

But absolutely no one, and I do mean no one, expected this. There are hauls, and then there's giving up arguably the best prospect in the entire sport, plus three more arms that rank in the top 17 of your (admittedly pretty shallow) system, all to add one more weapon to a bullpen that is already the best in baseball. Even if the presence of Miller and Sears now allows San Diego to flip Dylan Cease and Robert Suarez for an outfielder like Steven Kwan, it's a downright stunning decision.

And it's one that should have the Philadelphia Phillies kicking their feet up. Like the Padres, Philly also acquired a lockdown, triple-digits righty who comes with multiple years of team control. But unlike the Padres, Dave Dombrowski didn't have to cough up Andrew Painter to get Jhoan Duran. And that makes the Phillies' deadline just look even better in hindsight.

A's haul for Mason Miller makes Phillies' Jhoan Duran deal seem like a bargain

On Tuesday and Wednesday, reports began to swirl that Painter was the asking price for both Duran and Miller; reports that seem to have at least some truth to them, given what San Diego eventually gave up to get the A's flamethrower. And Miller isn't the only reliever who's gone for more than expected this deadline season: The New York Mets paid a premium for Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers, and even a more mid-tier option like St. Louis Cardinals lefty Steven Matz fetched a real prospect from the Boston Red Sox.

And yet, amid all that, Philly came away with probably the second-best relief arm on the market, a power arm who will be pitching at Citizens Bank Park at least through 2027. And they did so while keeping not only Painter but also infielder Aidan Miller and outfielder Justin Crawford, two players who will figure prominently in the team's near future. In fact, all the Phillies gave up were catcher Eduardo Tait and righty Mick Abel — top-100 prospects in their own right, but both of whom are blocked in the near term.

That seemed like good business at the time, a way to maximize the team's current chances while also leaving it in a good position for 2026 and beyond. And it looks even better now, considering the needle that Dombrowski no doubt had to thread in getting this deal over the finish line.