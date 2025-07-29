Phillies in perfect position to win the deadline after Emmanuel Clase shocker

Shockwaves were sent in the MLB world on Monday, as Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of MLB's sports-betting investigation. This will keep the three-time All-Star sidelined through August 31 at the very least. This situation has, obviously, impacted how the Guardians will navigate the trade deadline. Those deadline plan changes could put the Philadelphia Phillies in a position to make a major splash.

First and foremost, Clase is now completely off the trade block. The Phillies were likely going to express interest in acquiring him, but they have several other relievers they can turn to. Where this really impacts the Phillies is with other players who now might become more available than they previously were, namely Steven Kwan.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal ($) outlined exactly what Cleveland's deadline plans are now with the Clase situation in mind.

"The loss of closer Emmanuel Clase to non-disciplinary leave as part of a Major League Baseball investigation into sports betting did not simply deprive the Cleveland Guardians of their top trade chip. It ended any chance of the Guardians becoming a buyer, and likely increased the possibility of the team trading right-hander Shane Bieber and perhaps left fielder Steven Kwan."

The Guardians are unlikely to win without arguably the best closer in the game on their roster, so they're clear sellers, and could move a player like Kwan to the Phillies, who Rosenthal later notes has interest in acquiring the outfielder. That'd be quite the move for Philadelphia.

Emmanuel Clase situation might've gifted Phillies dream outfield addition

Outfield has been a clear weakness for the Phillies for a couple of years, and this season has been no exception. Nick Castellanos is practically a league-average hitter while providing negative value in the field. Brandon Marsh is below league-average as a hitter and is not a great defender in center field. The platoon of Max Kepler and Weston Wilson in left field has been a disaster. Johan Rojas is a tremendous defender and has great speed, but he offers no value offensively.

Truth be told, all three outfield spots could use an upgrade, but doing so at one trade deadline is impossible. Acquiring one high-end outfielder in Kwan, though, is more possible than once thought, and would make the Phillies much better.

In an ideal world, Kwan might hit right-handed and offer a bit more power, but he's still. tremendous player. He's slashing .287/.351/.411 with nine home runs and 37 RBI this season. He's tacked on 11 stolen bases and plays elite defense in left field. Having Kwan and Turner set the table for Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber can help lead to a ton of runs for this offense.

It'd cost a ton, given the player Kwan is and his additional two years of control, but there might not be a better outfielder out there for the Phillies to acquire. The year for the Phillies to make a major splash is this one. The Guardians might've gifted them an opportunity to do just that. It's on Dave Dombrowski to take advantage.