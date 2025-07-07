Phillies dream trade deadline target just gave them a major hint

The Philadelphia Phillies are in prime position to contend for the NL East title, though they have the New York Mets to deal with as well. If Philadelphia is to make a postseason run, they'll need to add at the MLB trade deadline in late July. That is Dave Dombrowski's job, though the Phils' GM's challenge just got a whole lot easier thanks to a report from Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that dropped on Sunday.

Per Hiles, Bryan Reynolds has a no-trade list with a number of contenders on it. The Phillies did not make that cut, thankfully, but a number of potential suitors did. Reynolds would not approve a trade to the Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, Padres, Blue Jays or Giants. That is a surprising list given all six teams are in contention, but we're sure he has his reasons.

Bryan Reynolds trade destinations don't make for a long list

Reynolds is having an off year, no question, which is why the Pirates are open to trading him in general. However, surely Ben Cherington understands that means his value is at an all-time low. Reynolds is signed to a team-friendly deal through 2031. At most, he will make $20 million in that final season, which has a club option.

Prior to the 2025 season, Reynold's lowest WAR was 2.51, recorded two seasons ago in 2023. Yet, Reynolds is on pace for a negative WAR this year, and is hitting just .229 with a .673 OPS, which is below league average. His league-average defense is the only thing keeping Reynolds from a truly disastrous campaign. A change of scenery could really do him some good, if the Pirates allow it.

Phillies have outfield questions Bryan Reynolds could answer

The Phillies have a lot of questions in their outfield. Brandon Marsh shouldn't be an everyday center fielder. Nick Castellanos is a trade candidate himself if Dombrowski is willing to attach prospect capital in said deal to get rid of his contract. And don't get Phillies fans started on Johan Rojas. Acquiring Reynolds wouldn't be the big splash it was a few years ago, but he has the potential to be a real contributor in the Phillies lineup long term, and perhaps solve their outfield problem for good. Reynolds price tag is another net positive, as even if he performs at an NL All-Star level, he'll remain underpaid.

Reynolds' friends and family are in Pittsburgh. A move to Philadelphia wouldn't be too much of an ask, which is likely why they aren't on his no-trade list. Reynolds quiet demeanor would be a natural fit in any clubhouse, including Philadelphia's. More than anything, though, every player deserves a chance to win. Reynolds signed long term with the Pirates in hope they would finally get it together. Despite some talent on the roster – including Oneil Cruz and Paul Skenes – Pittsburgh is far off from a postseason run.

Their window is sealed shut, while the Phillies' is wide open.