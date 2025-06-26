Phillies trade deadline target could be a hometown ace who broke their heart

The Philadelphia Phillies are in prime position to make another NL East run thanks to the New York Mets recent struggles. The Phillies entered play on Thursday with a half-game lead over Carlos Mendoza's group, which they swept in a three-game series just last week. Dave Dombrowski is not one to play coy around the trade deadline. The question is when, not if, the Phillies make a move of consequence. While starting pitching isn't their most important need, one hometown ace in particular could make a lot of sense.

In a column by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen was listed as a possible trade deadline candidate for any interested party. However, Nightengale did drop a little hint that Gallen is a Philly native.

"While Gallen has struggled this year with a 5-8 record and 5.60 ERA, he’s a big-game pitcher who thrives against top teams. Gallen, who’s from the Philadelphia area, is 3-0 with a 0.92 ERA this season, striking out 27 batters in 19 ⅔ innings in three starts against the Mets and Yankees this season," Nightengale wrote in his most recent column.

Phillies could take a swing at Philly native Zac Gallen

If Gallen can get back to pitching like his old self, he'd be a tremendous addition to any starting rotation, including the Phillies. Philadelphia already has Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola (when healthy), Ranger Suarez, Jesus Luzardo and Christopher Sanchez, plus Mick Abel and Andrew Painter (who should be called up at some point this season). With Gallen, they'd have a pitching surplus, which could even help their hurting bullpen come October.

Gallen does have some history in Philly, besides being born there. The Diamondbacks defeated the Phillies in the 2023 NLCS in seven games, with Gallen pitching two of those. He lost both of those starts, but was routinely talking trash to angry Phillies fans who assumed their team was a World Series shoe-in against Arizona.

Why would the Diamondbacks send Zac Gallen packing?

The Diamondbacks will almost assuredly be sellers at this year's deadline, if only due to key injuries to stars like Corbin Carroll. Arizona, despite investing plenty in the big-league roster over the last several offseasons, is better off retooling for 2026, when they will have a healthy rotation featuring the likes of Corbin Burnes and Eduardo Rodriguez, among other ace-level pitchers they don't plan on trading in July.

As for the Phillies, embracing Gallen could come at a low price, as he's set to enter free agency following this season and has an elevated ERA that could scare some contenders away. Philadelphia knows first-hand what they'd be getting in Gallen, though. He tore their heart out once. Why let him do it again?