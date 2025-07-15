Phillies might have just stolen their Zack Wheeler replacement in the MLB Draft

Unless the player in question has famous familial ties or an incredible backstory, a seventh-round MLB draft pick rarely turns heads immediately upon being taken.

Indiana prep pitcher and Philadelphia Phillies draft pick Matthew Fisher is the exception, and understandably so. Philadelphia used the 221st overall selection on Fisher, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound righty who garnered first-round buzz ahead of the draft.

Although it may be a bit before the 19-year-old Fisher toes the mound at Citizens Bank Park, Phillies fans nonetheless have every right to be excited. Given his talent, it could be Fisher — not Andrew Painter or Mick Abel — who eventually succeeds Zack Wheeler as the Phillies’ unquestioned ace.

Those are lofty expectations, especially considering that the Phillies hadn’t signed Fisher by publication. However, one should reasonably expect the Phillies to go over the slot and offer Fisher a contract worth signing, bypassing his commitment to Indiana University.

What to know about Phillies draft pick Matthew Fisher

Major League Baseball operates on a 20-80 scale when evaluating prospects, with 80 representing an elite skillset. For example, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge or Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani would earn an 80 power grade.

Some video of Matthew Fisher. Had first round buzz but didn't get taken. Curious if #Phillies will be able to sign him. pic.twitter.com/3rUeBwFS8f — Cory Nidoh (@Cory_Nidoh) July 14, 2025

Fisher’s official scouting report mostly features 50s and 55s, with Major League Baseball giving him a 50 overall. To be clear, that doesn’t mean he’s the draft’s 50th-best player; Major League Baseball actually listed him as the draft’s 46th-best prospect. The 50 score instead means that he’ll likely be an average pitcher who could veer into above-average territory.

“At his best, Fisher works at 92-93 mph and touches 95 with a high-spin fastball that features good carry with natural cut,” his scouting report reads. “There are times when he’ll operate more at 88-91 mph, but his heater still plays and should create more consistent velocity as he fills out his 6-foot-3 frame.”

Fisher also played quarterback in high school and suffered a small fracture in his pitching elbow after a tackle. However, he has had no issues since, and it is believed that he fell in the draft more so because of his commitment to Indiana.

Whether or not Fisher picks the money over college and staying close to home remains to be seen. To his credit, he acknowledged as much when speaking with reporters on Monday.

“Obviously, I was fortunate enough to be selected by the Phillies in the draft, I think that’s any kid’s dream,” Fisher said. “There are some things to figure out with the signing, and we’ll just see what happens there.”

Don’t expect the Phillies to go down quietly, though, especially not ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. The Phillies need another outfielder, which might require parting ways with either Abel or Painter for a Jarren Duran or Byron Buxton.