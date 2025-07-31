Just when it seemed like this trade deadline couldn't be any crazier, the Houston Astros delivered another shocker with less than two hours to go, reuniting with former face of the franchise Carlos Correa in a blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Twins.

BREAKING: The Minnesota Twins are trading shortstop Carlos Correa to the Houston Astros, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025

It's unclear what exactly is going back to Minnesota in return. What is clear, though, is that the Astros are serious about making a run at the World Series this fall, and that there was apparently truth to all the chatter about Correa's willingness to head back to the team that drafted him first overall back in 2012.

Of course, a lot has changed since then. Correa isn't quite the all-world two-way star he was in his 20s, with a .704 OPS over 93 games so far this season with Minnesota. But with Isaac Paredes likely done for the year after tearing his hamstring, Houston was desperate to find a solution at third base. Now they've done that and then some — and Correa wasn't the only addition the Astros made to their lineup on Thursday, also prying outfielder Jesus Sanchez away from the Miami Marlins.

The Astros came into the day needing an infielder and an outfielder, at least one of which was left-handed. Dana Brown checked all of those boxes, and this offense has been radically transformed in the space of just a few minutes.

Projected Astros lineup as Carlos Correa returns to Houston

Order Player Position 1 Jeremy Pena SS 2 Jose Altuve 2B 3 Jesus Sanchez LF 4 Carlos Correa 3B 5 Cam Smith RF 6 Victor Caratini DH 7 Christian Walker 1B 8 Yainer Diaz C 9 Taylor Trammell LF

There's a ton that's still in flux here, of course. Pena is out on a rehab assignment right now, but he seems likely to return early next week. Jake Meyers (calf strain) and Yordan Alvarez (wrist/hand) are on the IL as well, although their timelines for return are a little less clear right now.

But even as things stand, there's plenty of mixing and matching for Joe Espada to do based on the opponent. Utility man Mauricio Dubon can play just about anywhere, and Chas McCormick and Jacob Melton provide alternate outfield options if needed. (There's also top prospect Brice Matthews, who's been filling in at second base with Pena and Paredes sidelined.)

The core, though, feels pretty set. The acquisition of Sanchez should allow Altuve to move back to second base on a more permanent basis, while Pena's return should reestablish him at the top of Houston's lineup. From there, Correa is locked in at third, with Walker at first, Cam Smith in right and Yainer Diaz behind the plate. It's still a bit too righty-heavy, especially with Alvarez out, but there's real depth here that the team has been missing in recent weeks.