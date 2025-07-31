Projected Blue Jays rotation after Toronto lands Shane Bieber

Acquiring controllable pitching has become general manager Ross Atkins' M.O. if the Toronto Blue Jays are buyers instead of sellers ahead of the trade deadline. And 2025 is proving to be no different following the addition of standout right-hander Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians.

Bieber, a former Cy Young and Triple Crown winner, has a $16 million player option for 2026. However, he's also still recovering from last year's Tommy John surgery. So, while there's risk that this may ultimately prove to be a rental for the Blue Jays, Atkins presumably views this as a forward-thinking move.

Regardless of what next season holds for Bieber, the Blue Jays are betting on him returning to pre-injury form for this campaign. He's been among the best and most productive hurlers of his generation when available. The 30-year-old is an established frontline starter, and that's exactly what Toronto needs to shore up its rotation for an American League pennant push.

It's unclear when Bieber will return to the Majors after suffering a setback during his healing process in June. Nonetheless, he's made four rehab outings, suggesting a comeback is on the horizon. Here's how the two-time All-Star fits into Toronto's starting five (or six) when that time comes.

Projected Blue Jays rotation once trade deadline acquisition Shane Bieber is off the IL

Rotation Order Pitcher 1 José Berríos 2 Kevin Gausman 3 Shane Bieber 4 Chris Bassitt 5 Eric Lauer 6 Max Scherzer

On talent alone, Bieber would merit the top spot in Toronto's rotation; his résumé speaks for itself. Yet, because he's the new kid on the block and coming off a serious ailment, easing him back into the mix feels right. José Berríos, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt have been solid but unspectacular workhorses for the Blue Jays and earned the benefit of the doubt.

The question becomes whether we see the Blue Jays deploy a six-man rotation. That could (and should) be the case, assuming health allows. Otherwise, someone's getting the short end of the stick, but who?

Do the Blue Jays move one of Eric Lauer or Max Scherzer to the bullpen? The former has arguably been their best pitcher this year. Conversely, the latter is an aging legend who's struggled with health issues but is a three-time Cy Young recipient and future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Removing either one from the equation before Bieber shows he's 100 percent might be unwise.