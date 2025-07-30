Projected Cincinnati Reds lineup after landing Ke'Bryan Hayes from Pittsburgh

The Cincinnati Reds have pulled off the biggest trade yet at the deadline, at least in the month of July, by acquiring third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes from the division rival Pittsburgh Pirates. Such a move comes after recent rumors that the Reds were going to be more aggressive buyers than many expected at the trade deadline with a chance to push into a postseason berth.

Hayes comes over to the Reds lineup in exchange for a top prospect, Sammy Stafura, and veteran reliever Taylor Rogers. While Hayes has been light-hitting at the plate for the Pirates this season, posting a .569 OPS across 100 games with Pittsburgh so far, he's one of the best defensive players at the hot corner in baseball. Furthermore, the bat has always shown more potential than he's fully delivered on. Perhaps the Reds can tap into that.

What Hayes gives the Reds, more than anything, is a defensive upgrade that improves the versatility of this team. Don't believe me? Take a look at what the Reds lineup should now look like after this trade and what it means for Cincinnati as they make their late push for a playoff spot.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Projected Reds lineup with Ke'Bryan Hayes

Reds Projected Lineup Position 1. T.J. Friedl CF 2. Matt McClain 2B 3. Elly De La Cruz SS 4. Austin Hays DH 5. Jake Fraley LF 6. Noelvi Marte RF 7. Spencer Steer 1B 8. Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B 9. Tyler Stephenson C

Obviously, Hayes' light hitting this season won't be a huge impact on the lineup. However, it gives the Reds substantially more flexibility defensively with a Gold Glove-caliber third baseman who still has some upside at the plate. Furthermore, it could help Cincinnati continue to find the proper role for Gavin Lux as a utility player whose defense has hurt the team at times.

Lux has moved all around for Cincinnati this season, but has been a disaster in the outfield. He's overall in the 10th percentile for Fielding Run Value at -5 for the year, but he's -6 Outs Above Average in left field while even at third base and +1 at second base. Adding Hayes, in turn, should allow the Reds to push Lux to more infield spot work and less need for him in the outfield while allowing Noelvi Marte, who's quietly been hot this season at the plate, to take up the mantle in one of the corner outfield spots.

When you look at this defensive improvement while dreaming on Hayes finding a bit of a jolt offensively with a change of scenery, there's also now substantially improved depth and versatility. While it might be a pipe dream to think that the Reds could catch the Cubs or Brewers in the NL Central, this move could well be enough to help Cincinnati erase the three-game gap in the wild card race, especially behind the strength of a young, elite pitching staff.