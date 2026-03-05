Projected Dominican Republic lineup and how it compares to Team USA

The narrative leading up to the 2026 World Baseball Classic, at least here in the States, has focused on just how much talent Team USA is finally bringing to bear on this tournament. After years of struggling to get the best American players to say yes, the U.S. has assembled something of a Dream Team, chock full of All-Stars at every spot on the roster.

But we're not the only ones. The Dominican Republic has been churning out star players for decades now, and this WBC might just be their best team to date too — highlighted by a lineup that wouldn't look out of place starting the Midsummer Classic in a few months' time. The names go on and on, from Soto to Guerrero Jr. to Tatis Jr. to Caminero and beyond.

So, naturally, we decided to pose the question: Who ya got? Team USA or the D.R.? Here's the tale of the tape of the two best lineups in this year's tournament.

Projected Dominican Republic lineup for World Baseball Classic

Position Player CF Julio Rodriguez LF Juan Soto 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2B Ketel Marte RF Fernando Tatis Jr. DH Junior Caminero 3B Manny Machado SS Geraldo Perdomo C Agustin Ramirez

I mean, my goodness. You know you're loaded when Manny Machado (2025 wRC+: 125), Geraldo Perdomo (2025 wRC+: 137) and Agustin Ramirez (21 homers and 16 steals as a rookie) constitutes the "safest" spot in your lineup for an opposing pitching staff.

If you want to quibble, you could point out how righty-heavy this group is — the only viable lefty bats off the bench are Oneil Cruz, who struggled to hit above the Mendoza Line last season, and Carlos Santana, who's about to turn 40 (and is significantly better from the right side of the plate anyway). It's going to be hard for manager Albert Pujols to avoid tunnels of right-handed hitters that will make decisions a bit easier for his counterpart late in games.

Still: Come on. It's hard to sweat handedness too much when some of the righties in question include Guerrero Jr., Tatis Jr. and Caminero. And besides, you have to actually get to late-game situations first, and that requires navigating a downright lethal heart of the order in which every single hitter can flip things on their head with a single swing. The Dominican team boasts All-Star-caliber talent at just about every spot on the diamond, no matter what order you put it in.

Of course, the World Baseball Classic is about nothing if not putting the baseball talent of two countries up against each other and seeing who's best. So, now that we've established just how good this D.R. lineup is, we have to ask: Is it the best in the whole tournament — including Team USA?

Is the Dominican Republic lineup better than Team USA?

Let's do a little side-by-side comparison. Here's how the American offense figures to look in their Pool C opener against Brazil on Friday night.

Projected Team USA lineup in World Baseball Classic

Position Player SS Bobby Witt Jr. 1B Bryce Harper RF Aaron Judge DH Kyle Schwarber 2B Alex Bregman C Cal Raleigh 3B Gunnar Henderson CF Byron Buxton LF Roman Anthony

This might not be my ideal order; I probably would slide Harper out of the No. 2 hole, and have Raleigh higher than sixth. But in the U.S. tune-ups so far, DeRosa prioritizes alternating lefties and righties, and it's hard to get on him too much for having faith in a player of Harper's track record (and still mighty impressive skill set) near the top of the lineup. Again: With this much talent, it's hard to go wrong.

So, how do the Americans stack up? Maybe this is simply my own homerism showing, but I think I'd still take Team USA by the absolute slimmest of margins. And the reason really comes down to depth: While Soto-Rodriguez-Vladdy-Marte-Tatis Jr. is certainly as good if not better than Witt Jr.-Harper-Judge-Schwarber-Bregman, I also think that the bottom half of the U.S. lineup offers far fewer landing spots or room to breathe.

Machado appears to be slowing down a bit at the plate as he enters his mid-30s. Perdomo was sensational for Arizona last year, but I still don't fully trust his batted-ball profile. And Ramirez, while offering a ton of pop, has an uber-aggressive approach at the plate (a big reason for his .287 OBP last season) that Team USA's pitching staff should be able to exploit.

Compare that to Raleigh, Henderson, Buxton and Anthony. That's a 60-homer catcher, an MVP candidate in the infield, a guy who just put up a 35/24 season and a budding superstar who posted eye-popping rookie numbers. One through nine, I think the U.S. has a slightly higher floor, and is slightly less prone to getting swing-happy and going through some cold spells.

But again: It's really close. If you wanted to argue the other way, I'd more than understand. And the beauty of this tournament is that we'll actually get to settle this bar-room debate on the field, with these two teams ticketed for a matchup in the semifinals or even the final if all goes according to plan.