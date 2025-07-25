Projected Mariners lineup after acquiring Josh Naylor from Diamondbacks

The Seattle Mariners are a good team with the same issue they've had for what feels like several years now. Their rotation, when healthy, is as good as it gets. Their bullpen is good enough to get the job done. Their lineup, though, just needed more. They finally got the big bat they desperately needed on Thursday night acquiring Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Naylor wasn't gaining as much traction on the trade block as his ex-teammate, Eugenio Suarez, but he was one of the best bats available this summer. He's slashing .293/.360/.447 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI in 93 games this season for Arizona, and his 123 wRC+ suggests he's been 24 percent better than the league average at the plate. Sure, he doesn't offer much value on the base paths or in the field, but his bat is outstanding.

Now, with Naylor in the mix, the Mariners will hope to embark on a deep postseason run with this as their regular lineup.

Mariners lineup adds big bat it needed with Josh Naylor

Batting Order Player Position 1 J.P. Crawford SS 2 Julio Rodriguez CF 3 Cal Raleigh C 4 Josh Naylor 1B 5 Randy Arozarena LF 6 Jorge Polanco DH 7 Dominic Canzone RF 8 Ben Williamson 3B 9 Cole Young 2B

For much of this season, it's felt as if the Mariners' lineup fell apart after the first four or five spots in the order. Now, they've added Naylor, giving them another impactful bat in the middle and lengthening their lineup as a whole.

Naylor figures to slot in behind AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh in the clean-up spot, ensuring there's an intimidating presence in the on-deck circle each and every time he steps up to the plate. Honestly, if the Mariners decide to hit Randy Arozarena clean-up and Naylor fifth, especially against lefties, that'd be fine too.

The reason why acquiring Naylor was such a no-brainer is that now, the Mariners will have a fixture at first base. Their leader in games played at the position is Rowdy Tellez, a player who was underwhelming to the point where he was DFA'd.

Now, this Mariners lineup has the potential to be frightening. Five of the top six players in this projected lineup have a wRC+ of at least 120. The only exception to that is Julio Rodriguez, who, as Mariners fans know all too well, has historically been dominant in the second half of seasons.

Mariners fans have become accustomed to the team not scoring enough. Now, the Mariners might have one of the best offenses in the American League. That, paired with their elite pitching staff, makes them a team nobody wants to face in October.