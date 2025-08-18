Projected Red Sox lineup after team unsurprisingly adds Nathaniel Lowe

The Boston Red Sox are firmly in the playoff mix and are in good position to clinch one of the six spot come October. But if there was one thing that held the Red Sox back this season, it was first base. The team lost Triston Casas early in the season, and they didn't make a move at the trade deadline. Well, they targeted a former Silver Slugger, who suddenly became available. Unsurprisingly, the team and player are reaching an agreement.

According to Chris Cotillo of Mass Live, the Red Sox were finalizing a deal with former Washington Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. On Saturday, Cotillo reported that the Red Sox were interested in bringing Lowe in as a first base option.

This is imminent, I’m told. The Red Sox have a new first base option. https://t.co/8aRXJWAKD9 — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 18, 2025

Now with Lowe heading to Boston, here's what their lineup looks like.

Projected Red Sox lineup after signing Nathaniel Lowe

Red Sox Batting Order Player Position 1 Roman Anthony LF 2 Alex Bregman 3B 3 Jarren Duran CF 4 Trevor Story SS 5 Masataka Yoshida DH 6 Nathaniel Lowe 1B 7 Wilyer Abreu RF 8 Ceddanne Rafaela 2B 9 Carlos Narvaez C

The top of the Red Sox's batting order should remain unchanged. Rookie Roman Anthony leads off, with Alex Bregman batting second, Jarren Duran batting third, and Trevor Story hitting clean-up. From there, it's a toss-up between Masataka Yoshida and Wilyer Abreu at fifth. In this case, we'll put Yoshida in the No. 5 spot of the order.

When it comes to Boston's recent batting orders, Romy Gonzalez consistently batted sixth. So in this case, Lowe would be swapped in for Gonzalez.

Rounding out the order would be Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Carlos Narvaez.

This season, Lowe's numbers are nothing to write home about. Through 119 games with the Nationals, Lowe recorded a .216 batting average, a .292 on-base percentage, a .373 slugging percentage, 16 home runs, 50 runs, 68 RBI, and 95 hits in 440 at-bats.

The Red Sox are obviously banking on Lowe's resume as a former Sliver Slugger award winner and a Gold Glove winner to help fill a need on the roster. The hope is that Lowe can put up good numbers in Boston's loaded lineup.