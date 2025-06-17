Boston Red Sox fans were not happy that Rafael Devers was traded to the San Francisco Giants, and it's hard to blame them. Devers is one of the best hitters in the game, the team just got over .500 and he was the face of the franchise. Based on what he had to say in his Giants introductory press conference, though, Red Sox fans might shift some of their anger in his direction from Craig Breslow's.

When asked about where he expects to play, Devers made it clear that he'd do whatever the Giants want him to do.

Devers on positions: “They’re the men in charge. I’m here to play wherever they want me to play.” — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) June 17, 2025

Manager Bob Melvin confirmed Devers' willingness to do whatever is best for the team, whether it's the position he plays or where he hits in the order.

Bob Melvin said Devers will DH and bat 3rd today for #SFGiants and envisions him hitting there in future



Devers will work on learning 1B



“We talked a little today and he said he will play wherever, hit wherever we want him to” — Cam Inman (@CamInman) June 17, 2025

This is exactly what Giants fans want to hear from their new superstar, and is what Red Sox fans wish they had heard while Devers was in Boston. To be completely honest, if Devers was willing to say this at that point, he'd probably still be in Boston.

Rafael Devers just made him a Red Sox villian with Giants comments

