Ranking 13 Red Sox free agency targets to take Blue Jays' World Series spot in 2026

This World Series matchup is a bit of a conundrum for Boston Red Sox fans. Rooting for the AL East-rival Toronto Blue Jays doesn't feel right, but neither does getting behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, especially with the painful reminder of the Mookie Betts trade still sitting there. So why not dream and turn our attention as Red Sox fans to how they can take the Blue Jays' spot in the Fall Classic next year?

Boston might be the most fascinating team in MLB this offseason when it comes to free agency and the trade market. The first order of business is, without a doubt, re-signing All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, especially in the wake of the much-maligned Rafael Devers trade. I'm ultimately not concerned about that until there's a reason to be, especially with how seamlessly he became a leader for this organization, and the apparent determination of Craig Breslow and the Red Sox front office to keep him in the fold.

But that determination can't stop with bringing back Bregman. Breslow has already been clear that the Red Sox need to add more power to this lineup in addition to finding a No. 2 starter to insert into the rotation behind Garrett Crochet. There are other needs, sure, but those are the best places to start.

This franchise will surely make moves on the margins this offseason as well, filling out depth, the bullpen and so on with budget-friendly deals. But the Red Sox need game-changers more than anything, and so as we look at the biggest names in free agency who would make sense for Boston, it only felt right to rank them by how big of an impact they could have on this team overtaking the Blue Jays (and, not to be forgotten, the Yankees) to represent the American League in the World Series a year from now.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

13. SP Framber Valdez

When it comes to Framber Valdez, the talent has always been obvious, and he's posted a stellar 3.36 ERA across eight years now in the big leagues. On the other hand, there's this.

Cesar has been here for 5 minutes and is already done with Framber’s BS pic.twitter.com/fKAoJGjAv2 — Space City Sports (@LiveSCS) September 3, 2025

Yeah, I'm all set.

12. 1B/3B Munetaka Murakami

It remains to be seen how realistic the Red Sox are as a suitor for Japanese star Munetaka Murakami, but Boston has already been connected to the power-hitting corner infielder earlier in the year, so it's not out of the realm of possibility. That also makes sense, given Breslow and the front office making clear they'll be looking to add thump and power to the lineup for the 2026 season.

Murakami can certainly offer that power, which he's showcased throughout his career in Japan. He has 24 homers and 10 doubles in just 69 games overall this season, and has just one season with fewer than 31 homers since 2019 (he hit 28 in 120 games in 2020). And he's done all of this before turning 26 years, which won't happen until February 2026.

While that all might be true, he shouldn't be a top priority for Boston. If Rafael Devers' defense was a concern to Breslow and this regime, that alone should eliminate Murakami, whose defense is bad enough that he could be relegated to a DH role in the next couple of years. Beyond that, the power numbers mask some horrific strikeout and chase rates that could cause real issues with the jump to MLB pitching.

You can talk yourself into the Japanese star, but the Red Sox should certainly try hard to aim a bit higher than that.

Seattle Mariners 3B/DH Eugenio Suarez | Alika Jenner/GettyImages

11. 3B/DH Eugenio Suárez

One of the hottest names at this year's trade deadline, Eugenio Suárez was an absolute All-Star in Arizona before being dealt to Seattle. However, as many said leading up to the deadline, it felt as if a drop-off could be coming. And boy, did it ever.

After slashing .248/.320/.576 with 36 homers in 106 games with the Diamondbacks, Suárez was a source of frustration for Mariners fans. In 53 games, he hit 13 homers, but did so while striking out 79 times with a .189/.255/.428 slash line. His on-base production and even his power fell off in a dramatic way, which raises some concerns heading into free agency — especially with what he's done throughout his career.

The Red Sox are obviously searching for power and right-handed bats, which makes Suárez a fit. He's hit at least 30 bombs in six of the last seven full seasons (so, dismissing 2020). However, much like Murakami, only with an MLB sample size, Suárez is also a negative defender — not to mention one that doesn't fit any need for Boston — and his strikeouts are an absolute issue. For a Sox offense that needs guys who get on base in addition to the power, Suárez doesn't fit the bill.

Because of the proven power at the MLB level, I slightly favor Suárez to Murakami, but that margin is thin. If either is one of the prizes of the Red Sox offseason, you have my permission to be quite upset with Craig Breslow.

10. SP Michael King

Coming into last season, the prospect of bringing back this former Boston College star to the city was enticing in a major way. And make no mistake, at his best, Michael King fits the bill for what the Red Sox are eyeing when it comes to adding a No. 2 starter behind Garrett Crochet in the rotation.

King has now made 64 starts in his career, most of which have come over the past three seasons, and has posted a 3.35 ERA with a 1.233 WHIP and a 10.0 strikeouts-per-9 rate. When you then go look under the hood, the stuff is absolutely there. And with the Breslow pitching lab, it wouldn't be the least bit shocking to see they're intrigued by his potential.

As attractive as the idea once was, though, leave the Red Sox out of this. Not only will King turn 31 years old in May, but he's coming off a campaign in San Diego in which he was limited to just 15 starts due to injury, something that could be a lingering long-term issue, especially at his age.

I'll concede that, if the injuries drive King's price down, I'd be a bit more in. But the likelier option is that another team takes a higher AAV swing on the upside with the right-hander, which is the realm I want the Red Sox to steer clear of. We watched enough of injured starting pitchers or reclamation projects this past season. They need something surer in the mix.

9. 1B Josh Naylor

Finally, we're getting to the portion of the programming in which I'd come away from the offseason ultimately happy with what the Red Sox have done. There are still levels to this, but if Boston were able to reignite their trade deadline interest in someone like Josh Naylor now that he's hitting the open market, that would be a massive upgrade at first base for what was a revolving door at the position post-Triston Casas injury.

While I've long been a big fan of Naylor, seeing him go from Arizona to Seattle as well at the deadline and only increase his offensive output (not to mention turning on the afterburners and stealing 19 bags in 54 games!), but be a catalyst to help push the Mariners to the ALCS. Overall, he slashed .295/.353/.462 on the season across 147 games with 20 homers, 29 doubles, 92 RBI and a total of 30 stolen bases. Even more impressive, he struck out just 83 times in 604 plate appearances in the regular season.

Let's also not forget that he turned into a demon for Seattle in the ALCS, with a 1.273 OPS across seven games that included three homers out of 10 hits and only five strikeouts.

What has Naylor a bit behind some other options is, ultimately, his lack of elite power. There is pop, no doubt, and his on-base ability might be better than some of the other options. If the Red Sox were able to acquire power at the DH spot and get Naylor at first base, I'd be all-in on that idea. That, however, seems unlikely, especially with early rumblings that Naylor may just stay in Seattle.

8. RP Devin Williams

Given the amount of energy Red Sox fans spent pointing and laughing at Devin Williams this past season with the Yankees, signing the veteran right-handed reliever would certainly be doused in irony. At the same time, though, the underlying stuff with the czar of the Airbender remains elite, and we even saw that start to turn around when Aaron Boone wasn't actively sabotaging his relief option with poor usage.

Considering that his career-high ERA was 2.50 in 2021 (in any season with at least 20 appearances) before posting a 4.79 with New York last year, there's a good chance we see Williams simply get into a new building and absolutely thrive once again in the same way he did with the Brewers for years. And the Red Sox pitching lab could certainly have a hand in making that happen.

Frankly, if the Red Sox go big-game hunting for the bullpen, Williams would be at the top of my list. However, he's lower in these rankings because Boston doesn't necessarily need to take that route with the bullpen. It's far more likely that they bargain shop a bit to address any reliever needs, which would likely leave Williams out of the question.

Toronto Blue Jay SP Shane Bieber | Alika Jenner/GettyImages

7. SP Shane Bieber

Breslow's infatuation with Shane Bieber isn't news to any Red Sox fan that's been plugged in. Before he elected to return to Cleveland in free agency, Boston was in the mix and perhaps the runner-up for signing him. That didn't stop when the Guardians made him available at this past trade deadline, but the Blue Jays ultimately offered the deal that got something done. So here comes another potential chance for the Sox to bring the former Cy Young-winner to town.

While Bieber returned from Tommy John surgery this past year and will turn 31 years old in May of next season, his limited work in Toronto was still impressive, posting a 3.57 ERA with a 1.017 WHIP, though his strikeout rate that declined dramatically from 2021 to 2022 has continued to stay down.

Having said that, as he gets further removed from his injury and, just as importantly, gets in the building with Andrew Bailey and the Red Sox coaching staff, there's every reason to believe that the Red Sox see that they can get even more from Bieber. Hence, why they've been so interested in him on multiple occasions.

The worry would be that Bieber simply isn't a No. 2 starter, much less an elite one, at this point in his career and after injuries. Having said that, there also might be a higher floor with Bieber than there are with other options.

6. SP Ranger Suarez

No free agent on this list, regardless of position, has me as torn as Ranger Suárez. Given what Breslow and the Red Sox have prioritized recently when it comes to pitching, the Phillies southpaw doesn't necessarily fit the bill. His strikeout numbers are pedestrian, which coincides with even worse whiff rate numbers, and he's also lacking velocity with his fastball velo ranking in the seventh percentile.

And yet, Suárez has been a complete stud over the past two seasons. Over 53 starts with the Phillies in 2024 and 2025 in the regular season, Suárez has a 3.33 ERA and 1.211 WHIP. And to be clear, that's not smoke and mirrors, as he's had a 3.29 FIP over that span. Moreover, while he's not striking guys out at an elite level (8.6 K/9), he still boasts a 3.75 K/BB ratio with elite control.

Some would argue that having two lefties with Crochet and Suárez atop the Red Sox rotation wouldn't be ideal. And sure, I see the logic, but I also don't give a damn. Give me two high-end starters that you can trust. The question I have with Suárez is just how much you can trust him, and if his lack of velocity will ultimately cause problems, as he's now in his 30s.

Fans should be happy if Suárez is the addition made to the rotation, but it's also fair to feel that way while also admitting that he's not the best option that Boston has in front of them, especially when you also consider the trade market.

5. 1B/3B Kazuma Okamoto

With all the hullabaloo surrounding Murakami, it could be easy to overlook Kazuma Okamoto, even if he's been getting some time in the social media spotlight of late with news that he's expected to be posted this offseason by the NPB's Yomiuri Giants. However, based on what the 29-year-old has done in his career, in addition to the versatility that Boston would seemingly value, he's a far better option for the Red Sox than Murakami.

Before missing part of the 2025 season with an elbow injury (he still hit 15 homers in 69 games), Okamoto has been one of the most consistent right-handed power hitters in Japan, hitting 30 or more dingers in the six seasons prior. But more impressively, across 11 seasons and more than 1,000 games in his career, he has a slash line of .277/.361/.521. Even better, while Murakami's strikeout rate is near 30 percent, Okamoto was at a minuscule 11.3 percent last season.

The good news keeps coming, too. Okamoto has performed better in Japan against top-end velocity (.298 average with 20 home runs against 93.5+ mph fastballs in his career), whereas Murakami has struggled, and is a plus defender at third and first base with the ability to also play the outfield.

His comp has been loosely Seiya Suzuki in terms of the profile coming from Japan to MLB, which is the exact type of pop that the Red Sox need. Given that he fits the position of need, I'm borderline on making him even less of a consolation prize and perhaps one of Boston's top targets in free agency. The crush on Okamoto is just starting, and this will likely just be the first love letter I send him this offseason.

4. 1B/DH Pete Alonso

It's not even November, and the Pete Alonso discourse among Red Sox fans is already exhausting. Does he strike out 22.8 percent of the time for his career? Yes. Has his pull rate declined in each of the past three seasons? Also yes. Would he immediately be the most dominant power hitter in Boston's lineup if they signed him? Again, the answer is yes.

Across Alonso's six seasons that don't include the shortened 2020 season, he's hit fewer than 27 home runs just once and also has four years with at least 118 RBI. He has a career .857 OPS and, despite cooling off from a blistering start this past year, he still finished with an .871 OPS on the year, the second-highest mark of his career.

Obviously, Alonso's defensive woes aren't ideal for the Red Sox. At the same time, there's a give and take that comes with that. For the ability to add a player with 40-home run power to this lineup, making sacrifices on the defensive front would be worthwhile. Moreover, you can't underestimate that he's not played fewer than 152 games in any full season of his career.

Now, I'll fully admit that giving Alonso anything more than a four-year deal would worry the absolute hell out of me. But if the Red Sox can catch his and Scott Boras's ear with such a contract, the fit is simply undeniable at this point.

San Diego Padres SP Dylan Cease | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

3. SP Dylan Cease

It might be a surprise that, among any of the free agent starting pitchers set to hit the open market, I'd land on Dylan Cease as the top option for Boston. One part of that, though, is the combination of potential price and how he fits the Red Sox and what they've been looking for.

Cease is coming off of a year in San Diego that was frustrating for Padres fans with a 4.55 ERA and 1.327 WHIP across 32 starts wherein he also failed to go deep in too many games. And yet, the underlying stuff is so enticing. His FIP was still a solid 3.56, he still led the majors with an 11.5 K/9 rate, the velo is still 88th percentile on his fastball, and there are plenty of signs that, if the Red Sox pitching program could work with him, he could return to Cy Young-caliber form.

Ideally, his so-called down year could slightly depress his price in free agency, giving the Red Sox a potential deal. Even if that doesn't happen, I'd still be in on the signing because of the belief in the stuff and an understanding that Boston's pitching lab almost undoubtedly sees it the same way.

My cause for any trepidation, though, is that I probably would still prefer the potential trade targets for the Red Sox, whether that's Joe Ryan, Hunter Greene, Sandy Alcantara, or someone else, and that's before mentioning Tarik Skubal. If nothing materializes on that front, however, no one should be upset if Cease is wearing Boston on his chest in the spring.

2. OF Kyle Tucker

Before you start jumping down my throat about adding to the Red Sox' outfield logjam by spending potentially $400 million on Kyle Tucker in free agency, understand the context. As mentioned just a second ago, I expect that the franchise will be aggressive on the trade market for starting pitching, and that almost surely means that one or both of Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu will be moved this offseason. That, in turn, could free up the space for Tucker to get into the fold and be a star.

The fact that Tucker was such a polarizing figure in his one season with the Cubs might scare some people, but don't forget that he remained a star-level player with an .841 OPS, 22 homers, 25 doubles, and four triples across 136 games, while also having just 88 strikeouts to 87 walks in 597 plate appearances. For good measure, he's also an average glove with a high-end arm in the outfield as well.

An outfield of Tucker, Ceddanne Rafaela and Roman Anthony would comprise one of the best units in the league, and there's also reason to believe that Tucker could be enticed to come to Boston. He has a strong, longstanding relationship with Alex Bregman (again, assuming he stays), which could then play into a relationship with manager Alex Cora as well.

The right pieces would need to fall into the place for the Red Sox to pursue Tucker, but there is a quite realistic world wherein he should be at the top of their free agency big board when the time comes.

1. DH Kyle Schwarber

Kyle from Waltham, it's time to come home.

Point blank, the Red Sox should've never let Kyle Schwarber leave after trading for him in 2021, but now that he's going to be available again in free agency, they'd be foolish not to have him as their top option on the market. Yes, I understand he's a DH-only, doesn't offer the valued versatility this front office wants, and will be a high-priced option in that capacity as he enters his mid-30s. I also don't care.

In his four seasons in Philadelphia, Schwarber averaged 46.8 home runs per season with 21.3 doubles while posting an .856 OPS. Even hitting from the left side, he doesn't have platoon splits and actually crushed left-handed pitching this past season. And while the average can dip low, his eye at the dish remains elite. His power and game should age beautifully in a way that others at the same level can't say, even Alonso.

Essentially, since losing Schwarber, the Red Sox haven't had a bonafide and consistent power threat at the plate outside of Rafael Devers. Now, the thought of inserting Schwarber in the lineup with Anthony and Bregman would make even the most level-headed fan start to drool. And given that the city already loves Schwarber from his brief time in Boston, we can only hope that Breslow and the organization see the value in the same way and, at the very least, make the call to get him out of Philly.