Ranking the most likely Dodgers World Series MVPs not named Shohei Ohtani

The World Series stage is set the the unlikely Toronto Blue Jays will face the defending world champion Los Angeles Dodgers in this year’s Fall Classic. It’s the Dodgers’ third trip to the World Series since 2020 and fifth since 2017. If there’s one team that knows what it takes to win in the World Series, it’s the Dodgers.

It shouldn’t be a surprise, though, because the money they invested into their roster means they should be competing for championships each season, which they’ve effectively done. When they added Shohei Ohtani, the idea was that he’d be the key piece in their flourishing dynasty. Last year, Freedie Freeman was handed World Series MVP.

This year, Ohtani could finally get his first World Series MVP, but what if another player surges in the final series of the baseball season and outshines him for the award? Who could be the lucky player? Let’s rank the Dodgers that aren’t named Ohtani that have the best chance to win the World Series MVP award.

3. Freedie Freeman

Big players step up in big moments and while the postseason has been relatively quiet for Freeman, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him have a big World Series and be named the best player of the series for the second straight series. If anybody is going to take the World Series MVP award from Ohtani, Freeman has to be on that list.

This postseason, in 39 plate appearances he has just one home run with a .744 OPS. It’s not necessarily MVP numbers, but he could be a player to watch to have a big series to help the Dodgers defend their world title.

2. Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts has been under a lot of scrutiny and it’s largely due to his position change and how that’s affected his play. The only thing that would feel better for him then winning yet another World Series, would be winning MVP. It would be the ultimate comeback story for a player that has struggled to consistently play his best.

This postseason, Betts is slashing .293/.370/.439 with a .819 OPS. While he doesn’t have any home runs, he does have six RBI during the Dodgers’ run back to the World Series. Because of the inconsistencies, it’s hard to see Betts as a likely World Series MVP, but then again, maybe he’s saved his best for the final series of the season.

1. Teoscar Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez was a hero last year during the postseason and this, he’s playing at an MVP level. You could argue that he might have the edge over Ohtani right now. Hernandez is slashing .268/.302/.585 with a .888 OPS. He’s been one of the most productive batters at the plate for the Dodgers this postseason.

On top of his slashline, he also has four home runs and 11 RBI in 41 plate appearances. There’s an argument to be made that Hernandez has been the most impactful player this postseason for Los Angeles. Ohtani is paid to play the way he is; he’s expected to be the MVP favorite every year and every series.

The fact that he has a solid running mate in Hernandez not only makes it likely Hernandez does enough to lead the Dodgers to the World Series, but earns series MVP for outshining one of the best in baseball.