Blue Jays are out for Ohtani revenge in updated MLB Playoff bracket

The Toronto Blue Jays are on their way to the World Series. At some point in the fall classic, a private jet should actually be on its way to Canada, and Shohei Ohtani will be there. I promise. A Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series matchup brings with it a revenge factor none of us expected. Toronto was a finalist for both Ohtani and Roki Sasaki – and was even in the mix for Yoshinobu Yamamoto – but failed to land any of that trio. The Dodgers scouting advantage in Japan proved far too much to overcome. As it turns out, the Jays didn't need any of those players to reach one of their goals, but in order to add another banner to the Rogers' Centre, they'll have to defeat the international stars they once courted oh so openly.

The Dodgers and Blue Jays won't face off until Friday, and until then we'll have plenty of time to dissect the narratives. In Game 7 of the ALCS, it was Blue Jays slugger George Springer who played the role of hero, hitting a series-winning, three-run homer in the seventh inning to defeat Seattle. Both teams were in search of a moment that would end their respective World Series droughts. Toronto struck latest, and the Mariners couldn't respond. The Blue Jays will be underdogs against the Dodgers, as Los Angeles has a loaded roster, but don't count Toronto out just yet.

Updated MLB playoff bracket after Blue Jays advance to the World Series

The Dodgers had far more time to prepare for their opponent thanks to a four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, which had the best record in the league through a 162-game regular season. The Dodgers rest vs rust mentality should work in their favor given their injury-prone starting staff, which includes Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Ohtani. Even Roki Sasaki sat out a couple of months.

As FanSided's Zach Rotman outlined on Monday, the Dodgers rest is not a disadvantage, as it would be for some contenders.

"There are plenty of examples of World Series winners who had five or more days or rest. It can be beneficial, depending on the team and circumstance. For example, the 2008 Phillies had over six days off and won in six games. The 2019 Nationals won the World Series with six days off. The 2022 Houston Astros achieved the same fate with five days off. Shall I continue?...At the end of the day, matchups decide the World Series, rather than some fictional rest vs rust argument. That's where the Dodgers could hold a real edge," Rotman wrote.

As for the American League, the Blue Jays should still get plenty of rest, but their need to pitch Kevin Gausman, who would've been in line to throw Game 1, could force their rotation to adjust on the fly.

Revenge factor should play a role in the World Series

Both the Blue Jays and Dodgers have plenty of time to sit on this matchup. For Toronto, there are at least three free agents (possibly more) Ross Atkins courted who turned the Blue Jays down because, frankly, no one thought they'd get this far. The Blue Jays made a major leap this season, and they deserve credit for doing so.

As for the Dodgers, they must create their own bulletin-board material. They wouldn't be the first favorite to do so. Dave Roberts said that LA doesn't mind ruining baseball with another World Series victory. Roberts and the Dodgers should also have plenty of angst built up from facing Springer and the Astros over a half-decade ago. Springer and the Astros defeated the Dodgers in seven games in 2017. One trash can bang may have come in the way of Los Angeles and another World Series title.

For a seemingly-random matchup, Blue Jays-Dodgers offers more storylines than any pundit would've expected. That alone should have fans excited for what's to come.