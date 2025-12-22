Ranking the 5 best hitters on the trade market with Willson Contreras off to Boston

MLB free agency is underway, but teams looking to strengthen their lineups with top-tier hitters still have quite a few options to choose from on the open market. The Red Sox's move to acquire Willson Contreras via trade on Sunday opens up even more options for their competitors to solve their offensive issues by spending big money.

Of course, proponents of the Contreras deal would point out that Boston avoided handing a free agent a mammoth contract by parting with draft capital to facilitate the trade. No one should be surprised if other teams try to go that route to avoid tangling with super agents like Scott Boras.

Teams looking to improve their run production in 2026 need look no further. These five free agents can do wonders to torment opposing pitchers.

Kyle Tucker is still the best free agent hitter on the market

Kyle Tucker began the offseason as the consensus No. 1 free agent hitter on the open market and he'll retain that position until he signs. The only holdup for any team looking to ink the power hittting outfielder is the need to satisfy his massive contract demands.

The only slight criticism to Tucker's game is that he's never hit over .300 or slugged 30 home runs in a single season. Instead, he gives his team value by being above-average in almost every offensive category. That stops him from being a generational talent, but still slots him in as an easy All-Star who can lengthen the middle of any team's order.

Tucker is going to get a massive deal and has every chance of boosting his new team's World Series credentials. The only question is how much term and how much money Boras can get his client in the coming weeks.

Bo Bichette is a strong No. 2 option

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Seven | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

There are real questions about where Bo Bichette will line up defensively in the coming years, but his offensive credentials are beyond question. He is a middle-of-the-order bat who has already proven he can produce under the bright lights of AL East play.

Bichette has struggled with a few injuries in recent seasons, but he still hits for an elite average. There's legitimate upside in his power numbers if he can find a way to stay healthy. Moving him to a less demanding defensive position that shortstop might aid in that process.

It might be tough for a team to pry Bichette away from the Blue Jays, but it's worth a shot. He has MVP potential if things break right for him during his next contract.

The Red Sox might spend big on keeping Alex Bregman

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 3 | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

One of the benefits of Boston's move to acquire Contreras is that it opens up payroll for them to spend elsewhere. No one would be shocked to see the Red Sox use that cash to retain third baseman Alex Bregman.

Some teams might balk at giving the 31-year-old the term he's looking for, but his representation is right to hold the line and ask for a lengthy deal. He's still a top-tier hitter who plays excellent defense at the hot corner. He may not possess the power to anchor the middle of an order but he can set the plate for power hitters behind him.

Boston, or any other team, would be wise to limit the out years of Bregman's contract but he should give All Star value over the next couple of seasons.

The Yankees might need to give in to Cody Bellinger's contract demands

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game 3 | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

Tucker is the best outfield hitter available in free agency, but Cody Bellinger represents a strong secondary option for teams with money to spend. The Yankees might be wise to move quickly to meet his contract demands before a bidding war erupts.

Bellinger enjoyed a strong bounce back campaign in the Bronx last year after the Dodgers sent him to New York in a salary dump. Now he's going to earn another massive payday as a versatile outfielder who can hit for power and average from the left side.

The smart money says Bellinger will wait to see what Tucker gets before signing his own deal. He might get the most surprising free agent deal of the offseason as a result.

Eugenio Suárez has too much power to ignore

Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game 7 | Michael Chisholm/GettyImages

Eugenio Suárez swings and misses far too often for some teams. He also hits the ball out of the ballpark often enough to make that lack of contact an acceptable weakness.

Remember, he blasted 49 home runs last year. That kind of pop is tantalizing for any team that wants to boost their run scoring potential. He's arguably the top power hitter available in free agency, even if that power comes with a significant cost.

Unlike others on this list, Suárez will likely be forced to accept a relatively short-term deal. A two or three-year pact for $20 million plus should be enough to get a deal done.