Ranking Alex Bregman suitors from favorites to dark horse suitors

Alex Bregman inked a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox last winter. He deferred $40 million, with opt-outs after each season. Well, Bregman figures to exercise that opt-out clause after a solid 2025 campaign. That does not mean he won't return to Boston, only that he wants more guaranteed money.

There is basically zero chance that Bregman gets $40 million annually again, but he could exceed the remaining $80 million on his contract by inking a longer-term deal. Spotrac projects his value around four years and $100 million. That feels like a reasonable starting point for negotiations. Bregman was electric over the first half of the campaign for Boston, before injuries sent him on a downward spiral in the closing months.

He still finished with a .273 average and an .821 OPS, tallying 18 home runs and 62 RBI in 433 at-bats. Bregman is a two-time champ with strong intangibles, a tremendous defensive profile at the hot corner, and the capacity for balanced offensive production. There will be plenty of teams interested in a four- or five-year agreement, even as Bregman approaches his 32nd birthday.

Boston probably wants him back. It feels like Bregman would love to be back, too. But free agency often opens doors you don't expect. Here are 10 possible landing spots for Bregman, ranked by probability.

10. Cincinnati Reds

There's a mounting belief that the Cincinnati Reds could get frisky in free agency and go after a big name or two. Kyle Schwarber, a hometown kid and projected MVP runner-up, is the most popular theoretical target. But what about Bregman? Cincy made an unexpected run to the postseason, led by dominant pitching and a young lineup oozing with potential. What the Reds need most, however, is stability. Bregman can supply veteran leadership and held shore up a patchwork infield. He would presumably slide to second base with Gold Glove phenom Ke'Bryan Hayes at third.

9. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees made their trade deadline swing for Ryan McMahon, who platooned at third base with Amed Rosario down the stretch. With McMahon still under contract for two more years and Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second, the Yankees aren't the most natural Bregman fit on paper. But when if New York decides to cut bait with struggling shortstop Anthony Volpe? McMahon and Chisholm are both capable of handling shortstop reps, which would open up a spot for Bregman. This is improbable, but the Yankees are equipped with the necessary spending power and a singular motivation to undermine the Red Sox.

8. Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies were briefly connected to Alex Bregman last winter, but those rumors quickly dissipated. Now there's a ton of money coming off the books in South Philly. Dave Dombrowski probably wants to re-sign the likes of Kyle Schwarber and Ranger Suárez, but the Phillies will be more liquid than in recent offseasons. Bryson Stott's late-season surge dampens the appeal of just plopping Bregman at second base, but if the Phillies revisit Alec Bohm trade talks, it wouldn't be hard to clear out the hot corner for Bregman. His plate discipline and postseason experience would be extremely valuable to this Phillies squad.

7. Los Angeles Dodgers

Nobody wants this, but the Los Angeles Dodgers aren't going to stop spending money just because we want them to stop. We've already heard Kyle Tucker's name tied to LA. If his ex-Astros teammate doesn't end up in a Dodgers uniform, however, Bregman would represent a natural pivot. Max Muncy is locked at third base for now, but Los Angeles' second base situatoon remains very much unsettled. Bregman fits their brand — a savvy vet with ample postseason experience who can either drive in the big boppers, or get on base in front of them. Bregman's problematic aging curve becomes less concerning when he's only a small piece of the puzzle, rather than a franchise cornerstone.

6. Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners will almost certainly let Eugenio Suárez walk in free agency after his abysmal stretch run. That props the door open for a new third baseman. Now that Seattle has a taste of success and is clearly within reach of a World Series, the front office may be more willing to open its checkbook and deal aggressively with marquee names. Seattle is not a great hitter's park, but Bregman sprays extra-base hits to all fields and gets on base at a high level. He'd provide much more stability behind Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh in the lineup than Suárez does.

5. Chicago Cubs

Matt Shaw's rookie season did not go to plan for the Chicago Cubs. Now, he's only a rookie — a 23-year-old rookie at that — so we needn't act like he cannot achieve stardom down the line. But as things stand, the Cubs haven't really recovered from losing Isaac Paredes at third base. Kyle Tucker's free agency will dominate the marketplace for a while, but if the Cubs whiff on Tucker (which is almost expected at this point), rerouting those resources to his former teammate in Bregman is a fine alternative. Put Bregman next to Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner and Michael Busch, and suddenly Chicago has one of the most impressive infields in the NL.

4. New York Mets

The New York Mets are another team with deep pockets who will presumably be involved, on some level, in every major negotiation. Within reason, of course. There remains a gaping hole in the lineup at third base, so Bregman would make a great deal of sense — especially for a front office operating with newfound urgency after flaming out in spectacular fashion last month. The Mets' willingness to really run up the price is probably muted after the Juan Soto megadeal, but Bregman is certainly within their means if David Stearns decides he wants to allocate Pete Alonso's money elsewhere.

3. Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays will no doubt be preoccupied with trying to re-sign Bo Bichette, but the team could use Bregman regardless. If he replaces Bichette in the lineup, that's not a half-bad swap. If he hits behind Bichette and Guerrero (or ahead of them), suddenly Toronto's offense takes on a whole new dimension. We know Toronto has the spending power, and after failing to crack the Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto sweepstakes, the Blue Jays could feel extra motivated to land a big fish this winter. Prying Bregman away from a division rival and improving your status in a loaded division? Sounds like a nice piece of business.

2. Detroit Tigers

Alex Bregman and A.J. Hinch won the World Series together in Houston, so there's a deep connection there. The Detroit Tigers were viewed as the runner-up for Bregman's services last offseason, and there's not much preventing them from ramping up those efforts again in 2026 (assuming Tarik Skubal doesn't land a gaudy extension, which... ain't happening). Comerica is not a hitter's ballpark, but Bregman will stack doubles and elevate enough homer to make it a worthwhile investment for Detroit. The Tigers are still short on real star-power. An everyday third baseman who can hit 20-plus home runs, post an OPS over .800 and defend his position would be a godsend for a Detroit team right on the cusp of something special.

1. Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox will need to grapple with the long-term risks of Bregman's new contract demands, but the most likely outcome is still him re-signing in Boston. Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell should be with the MLB squad full time next season, which complicates the infield depth chart a little bit, but Campbell has practiced hard at first base for the express purpose of creating more flexibility for Alex Cora. Bregman's leadership left a clear impression on the Red Sox organization and you couldn't ask for a better mentor for Boston's younger infielders. Unless the price balloons to absurd heights, the Red Sox hold the clear advantage. It's where Bregman wants to be, whether he says it outright to the media or not.