Ranking Bo Bichette landing spots: Phillies join the fray, Blue Jays out?

The Toronto Blue Jays continued their strong offseason by winning the Kazuma Okamoto sweepstakes on Saturday. As good a move as this was, though, adding Okamoto to an already crowded infield raised the question of whether this meant Bo Bichette has officially played his last game with the team.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post put an end to that speculation, linking the Jays to Bichette along with several other suitors — and one new one, the Philadelphia Phillies. With that in mind, and considering the new landscape of the market, let's rank Bichette's possible landing spots by where he's most likely to end up.

The Phillies are among a number of big-market teams to have interest in Bo Bichette, an ultra young (27) free agent. Yanks, Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox and incumbent Jays, too. Bichette is the only player to hit .300 vs. fastballs, breaking balls and also changeups/splits. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 3, 2026

6. Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs v Athletics | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

On one hand, it's nice to see the Chicago Cubs, a big-market team that's just refused to spend much for whatever reason, linked to a star like Bichette. On the other hand: Why, exactly, are they linked to Bichette? How would they fit him in?

Dansby Swanson is locked in long-term at shortstop. The Cubs could play Bichette at second base, but I have my doubts they'd do that when they already have NIco Horener, a rock-solid option, at the position. The Jays could play Bichette at third base, but it's hard to imagine them giving up on prized youngster Matt Shaw.

It's difficult enough to believe the Cubs will spend what it'd take to lure a star like Bichette to the Windy City. It's even harder to envision them doing so when they don't exactly need him. Chicago has more pressing needs in their rotation and even their outfield. I'll believe this happens only if I see it.

5. New York Yankees

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

Should the New York Yankees be in on Bichette? That can be debated; his defensive concerns are real at shortstop, but his right-handed bat would be a huge addition to their lefty-heavy lineup. Bichette setting the table for sluggers like Aaron Judge and Ben Rice should lead to outstanding results. I question whether Brian Cashman would make this move, though, for a couple of reasons.

First, again, the defense is a concern. Bichette is one of the worst defensive shortstops in the sport. The Yankees could choose to play him at second base, but doing so would likely mean trading Jazz Chisholm Jr., a player I'm not sold that New York would want to part with.

Second, the Yankees are pretty clearly prioritizing Cody Bellinger. Given Hal Steinbrenner's budgetary constraints, it's unlikely that the team would sign Bellinger and Bichette, even if fans think they should (and even if they certainly could). Bichette might be the better fit in the lineup, but his glove and high price tag make it pretty unlikely. If Bellinger were to end up elsewhere, though, Bichette could make more sense.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game 7 | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

Whether the Los Angeles Dodgers were to sign Bichette or not, they'd be seen as World Series favorites in 2026. Still, this is a team that'll always try to get better, and signing a player like Bichette would inarguably make them better. It could also be done rather easily, as Los Angeles could move Mookie Betts or Tommy Edman back to the outfield to fit him in.

It's hard to overlook the Dodgers in the race to sign any free agent, but while I do think there's a chance they end up with him, I still think it's unlikely. Not only do they not need him, but the Dodgers already owe a ton of money to guys like Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Will Smith long-term. Do they really want to add another big-money deal to that growig pile?

Now, if Bichette were to be open to a short-term, high-AAV type of contract, I think L.A. would be all over that. Assuming he can find a long-term deal, though, it's tough to imagine the Dodgers going out of their way to sign him, especially when they can do so to land a better player like Kyle Tucker.

3. Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays | Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/GettyImages

The Boston Red Sox entered the offseason with the need to add two big bats to their lineup to be taken seriously as contenders. They traded for Willson Contreras, but they still need one more infielder. Bichette could be that guy, but it's also no secret that Alex Bregman is their top target.

We can debate whether this should be the case, as Bichette is younger and a better hitter than Bregman, but the Red Sox want to re-sign the latter, a player who fit in perfectly with the team in his own right this past season. Boston's desire to keep Bregman bumps them down these rankings a bit, but Bichette being such a seamless fit as a backup plan keeps them in the top three.

If Bregman were to sign elsewhere, Bichette would be the best free agent infielder left by far. Boston could turn to the trade market instead, but with a Ketel Marte trade unlikely, there wouldn't be a better fit than Bichette. The Red Sox have money to spend, have a glaring need in their infield and Bichette happens to rake at Fenway Park. They'd likely need to miss out on Bregman, but again, this is a possibility.

2. Philadelphia Phillies

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 3 | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

The Philadelphia Phillies haven't been linked to Bichette as much as the other teams on this list and have already made a major splash this offseason by re-signing Kyle Schwarber, but they should not be done yet. As important as it was to bring Schwarber back, as of now the Phillies are essentially running back a lineup that's consistently underperformed in October. Signing a player like Bichette, though, would change things.

He isn't the outfielder that Philly desperately needs, but his right-handed bat would add more balance to the lineup, and it wouldn't be tough to make room for him. The Phillies could trade one of Alec Bohm or Bryson Stott for a catcher, outfielder or pitcher, creating room for Bichette at third base or second base.

I'm admittedly not sure how much money the Phillies have to spend or if they'd be willing to add another long-term deal to the several they've already committed to, but the fact that they've expressed interest in signing Bichette suggests they'd be open to making it work financially. Adding a big bat like Bichette would give this team the lineup improvement it desperately needs to put it back in the World Series conversation.

The reason I have the Phillies as the runner-up right now, even with my concerns expressed above, has to do with my lack of confidence in the other teams blowing Bichette away. They're all likely focused on someone else, whether Tucker or Bregman or Bellinger or a pitcher. The Phillies could easily make Bichette their No. 1 target and sign him if they're willing to spend what it'd take. Their need to improve, combined with the lack of sincere interest elsewhere, could result in Bichette ending up in Philadelphia, an outcome not many expected entering the winter.

1. Toronto Blue Jays

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game 7 | Rob Tringali/GettyImages

Is it less likely that the Blue Jays end up signing Bichette after landing Okamoto? Probably. However, there's still a way to make this work. The Jays could slot Bichette in at second base, moving Ernie Clement to a utility role. They could also use Bichette or Clement at third base and play Okamoto in left field sometimes. There's so much versatility on this Jays team that Bichette can fit in without issue.

Now, Tucker is a better player and probably a better fit in Toronto than Bichette. But as Jays fans know all too well, signing the best player in free agency is easier said than done.

Not only will Bichette be cheaper than Tucker, but he's a player the Jays are familiar with, and he's voiced his desire to remain with the only organization he's ever known for the rest of his career. Toronto is almost certainly going to add a big bat, and even after signing Okamoto, there's no reason to expect that big bat can't be Bichette. They should be viewed as the favorites the entire way unless they sign Tucker.