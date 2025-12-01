Ranking Devin Williams free agency suitors from favorites to dark horses

2025 was a very strange year for Devin Williams. On one hand, he had, easily, the worst season of his career, posting a 4.79 ERA in 67 appearances for the New York Yankees. On the other hand, Williams had a 2.68 FIP, struck out 34.7 percent of batters he faced, and had a 9.7 percent walk rate, the lowest in a season that has seen the right-hander throw at least 30 innings.

Williams had a rough season ERA-wise, but ERA does not tell the whole story. He was one of the unluckiest pitchers in the sport. Given his outstanding track record, teams are going to treat him closer to the elite reliever he has always been rather than the unlucky one he was in 2025, despite what the general public might think. With that, here's a look at the teams that could be in the running to sign him, from long shots to betting favorites.

Dark horses for Devin Williams

Miami Marlins

Are the Miami Marlins of all teams likely to win the Devin Williams sweepstakes? Of course not. Rarely do the Marlins ever spend big money, and if they were to make a large investment, it's hard to envision them spending on a reliever. Still, the Marlins have been linked to Williams, and following their strong finish to the 2025 season, it's entirely possible they make a big move.

It's easy to be skeptical, but the Marlins only missed out on a playoff appearance by 4.0 games. Adding Williams, a reliever destined to bounce back, could get them closer to shocking the world and making it back to October.

Cincinnati Reds

This would be quite the story. Williams dominated in the NL Central with the Milwaukee Brewers and has more saves against the Cincinnati Reds (15) than any other opponent. He also has a 1.32 ERA in 34 career appearances against the Reds. Cincinnati signing the guy they could not touch would be a power move.

As is the case with the Marlins, this will come down to Cincinnati's desire to spend. The Reds have a need in the bullpen with Emilio Pagan hitting free agency, but if they're going to spend on anybody, it'll likely be a bat, not a high-priced reliever.

Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners were linked to high-end relievers like Jhoan Duran at the 2025 trade deadline, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them consider signing Williams. He'd form quite the late-game tandem with Matt Brash and Andres Munoz.

With that being said, the Mariners have a lineup to worry about before addressing their bullpen. Sure, they re-signed Josh Naylor, but both Eugenio Suarez and Jorge Polanco are free agents. Focusing on bringing one or both of those guys back should be Seattle's top priority, and it's unlikely they'd have the desire to then spend what it'd take to sign Williams. Boy, would that bullpen be fun, though.

New York Yankees

The Williams trade did not go as the New York Yankees had envisioned, but what if they ran it back? again, it's abundantly clear that Williams was a lot closer to his usual dominant self, but just got unlucky. We even saw Williams impress in the postseason, which is something he hadn't previously done with the Brewers.

The Yankees, obviously, have the money to re-sign Williams, and with Luke Weaver also hitting free agency, they do have a clear need in their bullpen. Still, based on how this past season went and New York's needs in the rotation and lineup, it's tough to picture a reunion.

Contenders for Devin Williams

Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have made it to Game 5 of the ALDS in each of the last two seasons, but have fallen short for a variety of reasons. Their offense going silent is the biggest storyline, but their bullpen also lacked much depth. Kyle Finnegan was a good trade deadline pickup, and Will Vest is a trusted back-end arm, but who else did A.J. Hinch have to turn to in relief that anyone fully trusted?

Williams would give Detroit a lockdown reliever it desperately needs, especially with Finnegan a free agent. The Tigers have to be feeling the heat to go big this winter, given that this could be Tarik Skubal's last season in Detroit. They feel likely to make a major move of some sort, but will that move come in the 'pen? That remains to be seen.

Boston Red Sox

Williams having an uneven year in the Bronx, only to revert to his usual dominant self with the Boston Red Sox, would be a pretty hilarious and awesome outcome for Red Sox fans. This fit makes a good amount of sense, too. Aroldis Chapman is the closer, and guys like Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten are reliable set-up options, but why not build a super-'pen and add Williams to the mix? Can you imagine going from Garrett Crochet to Williams to Chapman in a playoff game? Good luck.

The Red Sox should have some money to spend, and the added Yankees element pushes them a bit higher here. Still, with Boston more likely to add another high-end starter and/or a big bat over an expensive reliever, it's hard to consider the Red Sox true favorites.

San Francisco Giants

If the San Francisco Giants want to compete in 2026, revamping their bullpen feels like a must. Randy Rodriguez is injured, and the Giants traded both Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers at the trade deadline, meaning the current bullpen consists of Ryan Walker and not much else. Their second-best reliever is probably Jose Butto. Not good enough.

Williams would add instant stability to the back end of the bullpen, which is something the Giants really need. Of course, the Giants have other needs in their lineup and rotation, so I'm not sure they'd prioritize Williams, but they should be in the mix.

Favorites for Devin Williams

New York Mets

Edwin Diaz should be, and presumably is, the New York Mets' No. 1 reliever target, but there has to be some sort of limitation put in place for the soon-to-be 32-year-old when discussing a new contract. Does it really make sense to give Diaz the five-year deal he seeks rather than give Williams two or three years? Sure, Diaz is the better reliever, but relievers are incredibly volatile. A five-year deal to a reliever on the wrong side of 30 does not sound like a smart investment to make, especially when there are reasons to believe Williams is closer to Diaz's level than many might think.

The Mets will presumably be open to bringing Diaz back, but on their terms. If teams are willing to give him a massive deal, Williams would be an ideal pivot. Plus, even if the Mets were to re-sign Diaz, adding Williams alongside him can't be ruled out, either. We've seen David Stearns try to build a super-pen before, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him try this again with a reliever he's very familiar with from his Brewers days.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays made their share of mistakes in Games 6 and 7 of the World Series, but the bullpen was the reason they lost in the Fall Classic. They had the Los Angeles Dodgers to within their final two outs, only for Jeff Hoffman to surrender a game-tying home run to Miguel Rojas. The bullpen was an Achilles heel throughout the second half, and it came back to bite them at the worst time.

Bolstering the back end of the bullpen should be a priority, especially now that the Jays have signed Dylan Cease. Adding an elite closer like Williams would give them the best chance to get back to the postseason and finish what they started in 2025.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to win the World Series in spite of their bullpen woes. In the postseason, it felt as if they didn't have a single reliever they could trust other than Roki Sasaki. Well, Sasaki is expected to move back to the rotation, so who, exactly, can you trust in this Dodgers bullpen? You can hope Tanner Scott bounces back and that the bullpen can stay healthier, but in reality, the Dodgers need another big-time arm. Williams, a reliever they've been linked to for years, would be just that.

We all know the Dodgers have seemingly unlimited money, and we also know that they stop at nothing when it comes to fielding the best possible team. If they're unable to get Diaz, Williams is arguably the second-best option in free agency. This isn't the outcome anyone wants, yet it's probably the most likely.