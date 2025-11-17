Ranking Jacob deGrom trade suitors from reunions to dark horse fits

The Texas Rangers are committed to shedding salary this offseason and it's hard to find a better path than offloading Jacob deGrom. His name is beginning to percolate in trade rumors, a clear sign that not all is well in Arlington. deGrom has a full no-trade clause and his contract is a lot, but if Texas decides to rework the roster to be more affordable, he's a solid bet to return value. It may also be smart to cash in while the 37-year-old is still a hot commodity; Father Time is undefeated.

deGrom is due $38 million in 2026, $37 million in 2027 and $20 million in 2028, if his club option is picked up. The no-trade clause limits Texas' options, but deGrom ought to be amenable to a deal at this point in his career, so long as he's going to a clear winning situation. How he defines that, and how much he values stability in Arlington, are factors we simply cannot know.

That said, should deGrom be made available — after posting a 2.97 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 185 strikeouts in 172.2 innings this past season — here are 10 viable landing spots, ranked from outside shots to clear and obvious fits.

10. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks came out of left field to sign Corbin Burnes last offseason and the need for quality starting pitching persists. Burnes will begin 2026 on the IL as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, while Zac Gallen is a free agent. The contract is an issue with deGrom, but if Arizona can stomach the money after shedding so much cash over the last few months, it's a strong fit. That said, the age and durability concerns between deGrom and Burnes could prevent the D'Backs from tying their boat to that particular anchor.

9. Houston Astros

The Houston Astros probably balk at deGrom's contract in the end, and Texas almost certainly wants to avoid trading him in-state (and in the division). That said, there's a need here. Framber Valdez is a free agent. The top of Houston's rotation is solid enough with Hunter Brown's star emergence, but depth is an issue. deGrom can settle Houston at a position of weakness and give Joe Espada more firepower to support what is still, on paper, as talented and seasoned an offensive unit as there is in MLB. deGrom probably wouldn't mind keeping state income tax out of the equation, either.

8. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers struggled to field five healthy starters all season and that organization appears to possess a bottomless appetite for star talent. It's right to be more than a little skeptical of L.A. actually pulling the trigger on a deal like this, especially if the front office still views Rōki Sasaki as a starter. But it's always worth tossing the Dodgers into the mix, because with this front office, it is truly a "never say never" situation. Cycling between deGrom, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow would obviously appeal to fans of the spoiled two-time reigning champs.

7. Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles want pitching. That much is known. Is Baltimore willing to pay the rest of deGrom's contract? History tells us no, but this is a team that made an aggressive, if ultimately unsuccessful, push to retain Corbin Burnes on a multi-year contract. In theory, GM Mike Elias has more spending power under the new ownership group, and the pressure to build an immediate winner has never been more palpable. The short-term nature of deGrom's contract, which could expire after two years, might keep the door ajar for a Baltimore club with plenty of prospect capital to trade.

6. Chicago Cubs

Jed Hoyer tends to circumvent the top of the market when he can, but the Chicago Cubs have expressed their desire to focus on front-line pitching to supplement Matthew Boyd and Justin Steele as the latter returns from injury. deGrom's contract is brief, if pricey, but Chicago has the resources. It's a simple question of whether or not ownership has the gumption and the desire to win. If so, deGrom would be a welcomed answer to the prayers of a desperate fanbase, giving the Cubs the 1A they so desperately need.

5. New York Yankees

Is this New York Yankees front office, this New York Yankees ownership group, really going to foot the bill on a top three of Gerrit Cole (post-Tommy John), Max Fried and deGrom? It's unclear. But the Yankees could use another ace to stabilize things, especially with the built-in unknowns of this staff. Cam Schlittler's breakout could dissuade them from coughing up the assets and taking on the cap strain, but the Yankees are always in the mix for top trade candidates and free agents. deGrom spent the prime of his career in New York, just across town with the Mets. This outcome would certainly sting for the Yankees' cross-town rivals, at the very least.

4. Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays came up juuuuust short. One can't help but wonder if the outcome would have been different if Max Scherzer wasn't pitching high-leverage games in his age-41 season. Kevin Gausman and Trey Yesavage give Toronto a solid one-two punch to build around, with Shane Bieber as the plucky third option. But there is room to flesh out the rotation and GM Ross Atkins is notoriously aggressive when true stars hit the market. That won't stop after a near-miss in the World Series. deGrom moves the needle in a big way for the defending AL champs. The Blue Jays are tired of missing out on premium free agents and trade candidates; perhaps deGrom is a plane Toronto can actually land.

3. San Francisco Giants

Yet again, we should expect the San Francisco Giants to lurk in the shadows for most available stars. Buster Posey made one of the most shocking blockbuster trades in recent history last season when he added Rafael Devers for pennies on the dollar. deGrom could arrival at a similar asset discount, if not a financial discount. The Giants have two excellent rotation headliners in Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, but in the cutthroat NL West, depth is just as important (if not more so) than top-line talent. deGrom can help flesh things out and establish San Francisco as a bonafide threat in the division, and the NL as a whole.

2. Boston Red Sox

Craig Breslow has laid bare his intention to pursue top starters to pair with Garrett Crochet atop the rotation. He won't have many better options than deGrom, who brings over a decade of sensational results to the table. His experience as a right-handed ace could pair nicely with a more green lefty in Crochet, giving the Boston Red Sox both a productive second ace and a valuable leader in the clubhouse. Boston has proved its willingness to spend on the right fit. Alex Bregman netted three years, $120 million last winter. deGrom is owed $95 million over the final three years of his deal, and that's assuming the 2028 club option gets picked up. deGrom is within their price range, especially if Bregman walks as a free agent.

1. New York Mets

The most obvious landing spot would be the New York Mets, with whom deGrom spent the first nine years of his illustrious career, carving out a special place in Queens history. He is absolutely beloved there and he would surely welcome the opportunity to return. This is more than a sentimental fit, however. The Mets badly need an experienced ace to headline the rotation as Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea become increasingly unreliable. deGrom can deliver immediate results as the Mets attempt to get back into the postseason mix and serve as a valuable mentor for New York's next generation of pitchers, such as Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong.